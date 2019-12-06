Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Activist Thunberg completes intercontinental dash to Madrid climate summit

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 18:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 17:17 IST
UPDATE 2-Activist Thunberg completes intercontinental dash to Madrid climate summit
Image Credit: Twitter(@UNFCCC)

Greeted by a group of singing young activists and the massed ranks of the world's media, Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg arrived at the U.N. climate summit in Madrid on Friday, having taken a catamaran, train, and an electric car to reach the venue. The quietly spoken 16-year-old, who has become the global face of public anger over climate change, has already emerged as the star of the two-week talks, even before addressing the gathering.

She harangued delegates at the last U.N. climate event in September, demanding: "How dare you?" and declaring, "You have stolen my dreams." In just over a year, Thunberg has inspired younger protesters in a global movement demanding action to slow the atmospheric warming that climate scientists say could ultimately endanger the survival of industrial societies.

Arriving in a small electric car at the conference venue, a series of hangar-like halls near Madrid's international airport, Thunberg met with a group of young climate activists, who held hands as they sang a chorus of "Fight for Climate Justice". The Swede reached Chamartin train station in the Spanish capital on the night train Lusitania, completing a low-carbon expedition, including a 21-day catamaran voyage across the Atlantic, to reach the conference, originally planned in Santiago, Chile.

Thunberg was again mobbed by a crowd of reporters but did not speak as she left the train, instead of tweeting later: "I successfully managed to sneak into Madrid this morning! I don't think anyone saw me ... Anyway, it's great to be in Spain!" The annual summit opened on Monday with a call from U.N. chief Antonio Guterres not to be the "generation ... that fiddled while the planet burned".

Thunberg is due to take part in a mass march and make a speech later in Madrid. By this meeting's close on Dec. 13, negotiators hope to resolve remaining disagreements on how to implement an accord struck in Paris in 2015 to limit a rise in global temperatures to between 1.5 and 2 degrees Celsius over pre-industrial levels.

They saved the deal from disintegrating last year by agreeing on guidelines for putting it into effect, but current pledges fall well short of the temperature target and sticking points remain among signatories.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

CAB set to be tabled in Parliament next week; non-Muslim refugees from Pak, B'desh, Afghanistan to get citizenship

Members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who come from Afghanistan, Bangladesh or Pakistan facing persecution there, will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship when the proposed am...

AfDB President Akinwumi Adesina wins African of the Year Award

The President of African Development Bank, Dr Akinwumi Adesina has been honored with the African of the Year Award from the All Africa Business Leaders Awards AABLA on Thursday in recognition of his bold leadership and the innovation of the...

Birju Maharaj: Romancing with Kathak

As a three-year-old, Brijmohan Mishra, famously known as Birju Maharaj, walked, fell and waddled towards the taleemkhana where young children learned classical dance, harmonium and the tabla. Some eight decades later, the Kathak legend reme...

Sajjanar helmed Warangal police during similar encounter in

In a coincidence of sorts, Cyberababd police chief V C Sajjanar is at the helm when four accused in the rape and murder of a woman vet were killed on Friday in an alleged encounter, much like he was in Warangal when three men charged with t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019