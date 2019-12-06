Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thailand detains wife, children of Rakhine insurgent group leader

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Bangkok
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 18:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 17:51 IST
Thailand detains wife, children of Rakhine insurgent group leader
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Thai authorities have detained the wife and children of a top commander of Arakan Army, an insurgent group who are fighting for greater autonomy in neighboring Myanmar's Rakhine State, Thai officials told Reuters on Friday. Hnin Zar Phyu, 38, the wife of Major General Tun Myat Naing, 41, and their daughter Saw Pyae Shun, 11, and 11-month-old son, Myat Lin Zan, was arrested on Wednesday in Chiang Mai, a city in northern Thailand that has long been sanctuary for dissidents from Myanmar, and charged with illegal entry.

Thai officials have confirmed that Hnin Zar Phyu and her children are being detained at an immigration office in Mae Sai district in Chiang Rai province, a major border crossing on the Thai-Myanmar border in northern Thailand. "We are currently investigating her case and they are still in Thailand," a Thai immigration official, who did not wish to be named because he is not authorized to speak to the media, told Reuters. "She is being charged with illegal entry because the Myanmar authorities have revoked her passport." Rakhine state, also known as Arakan, came to global attention after some 730,000 Rohingya Muslims crossed into Bangladesh, fleeing a military crackdown in Myanmar after militant attacks in 2017.

More recently, civilians there have been caught up in clashes between the military and the Arakan Army, which recruits mostly from the Rakhine Buddhist majority. More than 35,000 people have been displaced this year, according to the United Nations. Myanmar has designated the army as a terrorist organization.

A Rakhine activist said that he was deeply concerned by the Hnin Zar Phyu arrest in Thailand. "They should not arrest and deport her to Myanmar authorities because it is well-founded that she will be arrested, jailed, and persecuted in Myanmar," Nyi Nyi Lwin, the head of the Arakan Information Center said.

"Arresting Tun Myat Naing's wife is not very good ... and it will create more conflict between the Rakhine people and the government and the Myanmar Tatmadaw (army). It will never end, it will go on and on," he said. In July, Singapore authorities arrested and deported a group of Myanmar nationals with links to the Arakan Army, saying their activities caused "security concerns".

Spokesmen for the Myanmar government and military did not answer calls from Reuters seeking comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

POLL-Turkish central bank seen cutting rates 150 points to 12.5%

Turkeys central bank is expected to cut its key interest rate to 12.5 from 14 next week, a Reuters poll showed on Friday, sustaining an easing cycle designed to revive the economy and bringing real rates below levels in most emerging market...

Punjab CM meets Japanese ambassador, seeks investment in state

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has urged Japanese Ambassador to India Satoshi Suzuki to impress upon companies in his country to invest in upcoming mega industrial parks at Rajpura and Bathinda. The Japanese envoy called on Amarinder...

Church factional feud: Woman laid to rest over a month after

The factional feud in a church in Kerala did not spare a 91-year old woman even in her death as her body was laid to rest over a month after her demise on Friday, prompting the rival group to cry foul with police registering a case for alle...

Robert Downey Jr's 'Dr Dolittle' to release in India on January 17

Robert Downey Jrs Avengers Endgame follow-up Dr Dolittle, a reimagining of the classic story of a man who can talk to animals, is all set to release in India on January 17, the same day it hits the American theatres. The film, directed by O...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019