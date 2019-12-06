Left Menu
Reports of 'active shooter' at US naval base: officials

  • Miami
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 19:45 IST
  • Created: 06-12-2019 19:22 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

An active shooter was reported Friday at Naval Air Station Pensacola in the US state of Florida, officials said.

"Both gates of NASP are currently secured due to reports of an active shooter. More information will be provided as it becomes available," the base said in a statement released on its Facebook page.

