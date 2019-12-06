Reports of 'active shooter' at US naval base: officials
An active shooter was reported Friday at Naval Air Station Pensacola in the US state of Florida, officials said.
"Both gates of NASP are currently secured due to reports of an active shooter. More information will be provided as it becomes available," the base said in a statement released on its Facebook page.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
