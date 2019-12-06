U.S. imposes sanctions on four Iraqis over human rights, corruption
The United States imposed sanctions on Friday on four Iraqis over human rights abuses or corruption, according to the Treasury Department's website, after Washington criticized the killing of people demonstrating against the Baghdad government.
The sanctions target Qais al-Khazali, the leader of the Asaib Ahl al-Haq Iran-backed militia, and his brother Laith al-Khazali, another leader of the group.
They also target Hussein Falih al-Lami, security chief for the Popular Mobilization Forces, Iraq's state umbrella group of paramilitary factions which is dominated by groups backed by Iran, including Asaib.
