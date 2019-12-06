Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thunberg urges climate action because 'people are dying'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 22:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 22:42 IST
Thunberg urges climate action because 'people are dying'
Image Credit: Twitter(@UNFCCC)

Teen activist Greta Thunberg on Friday urged world leaders gathered in Madrid for a UN climate conference to take urgent action to fight climate change, warning "we can't afford" more delays because "people are dying". "We can't afford any more days without real action being taken. Every chance to improve the situation we must take," the 16-year-old Swede told a press conference before taking part in a climate rally in the Spanish capital later on Friday.

"We have been striking now for over a year and still basically nothing has happened. The climate crisis is still being ignored by those in power," she added. "We would love some action by people in power because people are suffering and dying due to the climate and ecological emergency and we can't wait any longer."

The rally in Madrid gets underway at 6 pm (1700 GMT). A simultaneous march will be held in the Chilean capital Santiago, which had been due to host the 12-day gathering but was forced to pull out due to deadly anti-government protests. Famous for galvanizing a generation of youngsters to fight for the environment, Thunberg, who refuses to fly because of the carbon emissions involved, had been en route to Chile when the venue was changed, forcing her to hitch a ride back to Europe on a catamaran.

She arrived in Madrid on Friday morning following a 10-hour overnight train trip from Lisbon. The COP25 summit opened on Monday with a stark warning from the UN about the "utterly inadequate" efforts of the world's major economies to curb carbon pollution.

The world's top scientists believe the long-term average temperature rise must be limited to 1.5 degrees Celsius over pre-industrial levels to prevent runaway warming and catastrophic longer-term damage. But the level of emissions being released into the atmosphere has risen to an all-time high, triggering global weather hazards from heat waves to intense hurricanes and raging wildfires.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Health News Roundup: Novartis CEO plans 80+ submissions for drug approvals through 2022

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Establish special cell at UP CM's Office to take immediate cognisance in crime against women: Priyanka Gandhi

In the backdrop of increasing incidents of crime against women, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday suggested that a special cell should be established at the Office of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister to take immediate cognisance o...

Gzb admin detects evasion of stamp duty in land transactions, orders action

The Ghaziabad district administration has stumbled upon a fraudulent practice of evading stamp duty in sale and purchase of residential land in urban villages or those with high potential of development in the district by paying lower circl...

BRIEF-U.S. Records 8 Cases Of Measles In Nov 2019 - CDC

Dec 6 Reuters - FROM JAN. 1 TO DEC. 5, 1,276 INDIVIDUAL CASES OF MEASLES HAVE BEEN CONFIRMED IN 31 U.S. STATES - CDC U.S. RECORDS 8 CASES OF MEASLES IN NOV 2019 - CDC Source httpbit.ly2Yn4jJD...

UPDATE 2-Nigeria files fraud charge in bid to overturn nearly $10bln penalty

Lawyers for the Nigerian government filed new and substantive allegations of fraud with a British court on Friday, carrying on a fight against an arbitration award now worth close to 10 billion, a spokesman for the attorney general said. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019