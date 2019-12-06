London Bridge attacker Usman Khan buried in PoK

Usman Khan, the terrorist, who killed two persons in a knife rampage at London Bridge, was on Friday laid to rest at his ancestral village in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), according to Samaa TV. Khan was buried in Kajlani village in Kotli district after Asr prayers, according to the Pakistani media outlet.

The terrorist's family refused to speak to the media, saying they already released a statement. Only Khan's family and relatives attended his funeral prayers, Samaa TV reported.

According to British media reports, Khan's mortal remains were brought to Pakistan from the UK on Friday morning. The body was brought at Islamabad airport. On November 29, 28-year-old Khan murdered the two people and injured three others in a stabbing spree at London Bridge, before he was shot dead by the police.

Khan, a British national of Pakistani origin was convicted in 2012 of terrorism offences and released in December 2018 "on the license," which means he had to meet certain conditions or face recall to prison. The attack was later claimed by the Islamic State (ISIS) and called Khan as its "fighter".

The police said they were treating the stabbing as a "terror-related" incident. Neil Basu, the London police counterterrorism head, had said that the attacker appeared to be wearing a bomb vest but it turned out to be "a hoax explosive device." (ANI)

