Left Menu
Development News Edition

US official: Pensacola shooting suspect was Saudi Air Force officer

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 02:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 01:05 IST
US official: Pensacola shooting suspect was Saudi Air Force officer
Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Florida Naval station shooting suspect was an aviation officer in the Saudi Air Force, US officials said on Friday, as the FBI and other authorities began investigating the incident to determine if it was terrorism-related. The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation, said the suspect was a second lieutenant attending the aviation school at the base.

Military from around the globe attends the Naval Air Station in Pensacola for flight training. The shooter opened fire in a classroom building on Friday morning. The attack left four people dead, including the assailant, and multiple people wounded.

There was no immediate report on the shooting carried by Saudi state media. The kingdom has long relied on the US to train its military. The shooting was the second at a US Navy base this week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Android One-certified Nokia 2.3 launched: Price, Specs, and availability

Indian police shoot dead four men suspected of raping veterinarian in Hyderabad

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

US official: Pensacola shooting suspect was Saudi Air Force officer

The Florida Naval station shooting suspect was an aviation officer in the Saudi Air Force, US officials said on Friday, as the FBI and other authorities began investigating the incident to determine if it was terrorism-related. The official...

Anthony's contract with Blazers now fully guaranteed

The Portland Trail Blazers announced Friday that Carmelo Anthonys contract is now fully guaranteed for the remainder of the season. The Trail Blazers had until early January to fully guarantee the pact.Anthony, who signed a non-guaranteed o...

Iran may have been behind attack on Iraq's Balad base -U.S. State Dept official

Iran may have been behind Thursdays attack on Iraqs Balad airbase, a senior U.S. State Department official said on Friday but added that Washington was awaiting further evidence. Iraqi military on Thursday said that two Katyusha rockets lan...

Saudi king calls Trump, expresses 'anger' over 'barbaric' US naval air base shooting

US President Donald Trump on Friday received a call from the king of Saudi Arabia, who expressed anger on the barbaric act of shooting by a Saudi national at a naval air base in Florida that left four people dead. The deceased includes the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019