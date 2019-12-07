Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Elon Musk defamation trial goes to jury after plaintiff's lawyer calls him 'billionaire bully'

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 03:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 03:24 IST
UPDATE 3-Elon Musk defamation trial goes to jury after plaintiff's lawyer calls him 'billionaire bully'

A federal jury in Los Angeles began deliberating on Friday to decide whether Tesla Inc boss Elon Musk defamed a British cave explorer whose lawyer said the "billionaire bully" should pay at least $190 million for branding his client a "pedo guy" on Twitter. The defense countered that the plaintiff, Richard Unsworth, had failed to show evidence of any harm, and that Musk should not be held liable for what amounted to an off-the-cuff insult that stemmed from an argument and that no one took literally.

Musk, who had taken the witness stand in his own defense during the first two days of the trial but skipped the testimony of others, returned to court on Friday and sat expressionless through the closing arguments of both sides. As the closely watched trial entered its fourth day, lead plaintiff's attorney L. Lin Wood summed up his case against Musk by saying the high-tech entrepreneuer had "dropped a nuclear bomb" on Unsworth in a series of tweets suggesting he was a pedophile.

Declaring that Musk's "pedo guy" remark was a slur that would overshadow Unsworth's relationships and job prospects for years got come, Wood urged jurors to teach the "billionaire bully" a lesson. At least $150 million of the proposed award would consist of punitive damages, which Wood said "would be a hard slap on the wrist" for Musk, the Tesla chief executive and SpaceX founder who during the trial estimated his own net worth at $20 billion.

Wood's closing arguments to the three-man, five-woman jury was followed by a summation from Musk's attorney, Alex Spiro, who said the Twitter messages in question arose from an argument between two men. "In arguments you insult people," he said. "There is no bomb. No bomb went off."

The case is believed to be the first major defamation lawsuit by a private individual to go to trial over tweets. Musk could appeal if the jury finds him liable or imposes a large damages award.

Unsworth, 64, gained fame when he helped coordinate the successful rescue of a boys' soccer team and its coach from a flooded Thailand cave in July 2018. Three days later, Unsworth gave an interview on CNN where he criticized Musk's offer of a mini-submarine to help with the rescue as a "PR stunt" and said that Musk could "stick his submarine where it hurts."

Two days later, on July 15, 2018, Musk fired off the three tweets underlying the lawsuit, questioning Unsworth's role in the rescue and calling him "pedo guy," with no evidence. (Additional reporting by Steve Gorman and Dan Whitcomb in Los Angeles, and Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Edwina Gibbs, Grant McCool and Jonathan Oatis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Android One-certified Nokia 2.3 launched: Price, Specs, and availability

Indian police shoot dead four men suspected of raping veterinarian in Hyderabad

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Johnson, Corbyn wage Brexit battle in final debate before UK election

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn clashed over Brexit on Friday in the last televised debate before next weeks election that will determine the path for Britains departure from the European Union. Six d...

Bomb threat reported at Patrick Air Force Base in Florida

A bomb threat was reported at Patrick Air Force Base in Florida on Friday and the area was evacuated as authorities were investigating, the base said in a Tweet.The threat came hours after a shooting killed four people and injured eight at ...

Distribution of leaked UK-U.S. documents 'tied to' Russian operation -Reddit

Internet discussion site Reddit said on Friday the leak and distribution of classified UK-U.S. trade documents during Britains election campaign was tied to a previous Russian information operation. Reuters reported on Monday that the way t...

Runaway warming could sink fishing and reef tourism, researchers warn

Countries from Egypt to Mexico could lose 95 of their income from coral reef tourism, and parts of West Africa could see their ocean fisheries decline by 85 by the turn of the century if planet-warming emissions continue to rise, oceans exp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019