Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Elon Musk defamation trial goes to jury after plaintiff's lawyer calls him 'billionaire bully'

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 04:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 03:57 IST
UPDATE 3-Elon Musk defamation trial goes to jury after plaintiff's lawyer calls him 'billionaire bully'
Image Credit: Flickr

A federal jury in Los Angeles began deliberating on Friday to decide whether Tesla Inc boss Elon Musk defamed a British cave explorer whose lawyer said the "billionaire bully" should pay at least $190 million for branding his client a "pedo guy" on Twitter. The defense countered that the plaintiff, Vernon Unsworth, had failed to show evidence of any harm, and that Musk should not be held liable for what amounted to an off-the-cuff insult that stemmed from an argument and that no one took literally.

Musk, who had taken the witness stand in his own defense during the first two days of the trial but skipped the testimony of others, returned to court on Friday and sat expressionless through the closing arguments of both sides. As the closely watched trial entered its fourth day, lead plaintiff's attorney L. Lin Wood summed up his case against Musk by saying the high-tech entrepreneuer had "dropped a nuclear bomb" on Unsworth in a series of tweets suggesting he was a pedophile.

Declaring that Musk's "pedo guy" remark was a slur that would overshadow Unsworth's relationships and job prospects for years got come, Wood urged jurors to teach the "billionaire bully" a lesson. At least $150 million of the proposed award would consist of punitive damages, which Wood said "would be a hard slap on the wrist" for Musk, the Tesla chief executive and SpaceX founder who during the trial estimated his own net worth at $20 billion.

Wood's closing arguments to the three-man, five-woman jury was followed by a summation from Musk's attorney, Alex Spiro, who said the Twitter messages in question arose from an argument between two men. "In arguments you insult people," he said. "There is no bomb. No bomb went off."

The case is believed to be the first major defamation lawsuit by a private individual to go to trial over tweets. Musk could appeal if the jury finds him liable or imposes a large damages award.

Unsworth, 64, gained fame when he helped coordinate the successful rescue of a boys' soccer team and its coach from a flooded Thailand cave in July 2018. Three days later, Unsworth gave an interview on CNN where he criticized Musk's offer of a mini-submarine to help with the rescue as a "PR stunt" and said that Musk could "stick his submarine where it hurts."

Two days later, on July 15, 2018, Musk fired off the three tweets underlying the lawsuit, questioning Unsworth's role in the rescue and calling him "pedo guy," with no evidence. (Additional reporting by Steve Gorman and Dan Whitcomb in Los Angeles, and Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Edwina Gibbs, Grant McCool and Jonathan Oatis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Android One-certified Nokia 2.3 launched: Price, Specs, and availability

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Brinda Karat expresses grief over death of Unnao rape victim who was set ablaze

CPI M leader Brinda Karat on Saturday expressed grief over the death of a 23-year-old rape victim who was set ablaze by five men in Uttar Pradeshs Unnao district. This is a murder. She was raped and set ablaze by the accused and the Uttar P...

UPDATE 1-Golf-Woodland one-shot ahead at World Challenge, Woods lurks

U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland birdied the final two holes for a one-shot lead after the Hero World Challenge third round in the Bahamas on Friday as tournament host Tiger Woods lurked two shots behind.American Woodland fired a wedge shot...

UPDATE 18-Saudi airman in U.S. for training suspected in deadly shooting at Florida naval base

A member of the Saudi Air Force visiting the United States for military training is the suspect in a shooting that killed four people and injured eight at a U.S. Navy base in Florida on Friday, the state governor and other officials said. T...

UPDATE 9-White House tells Democrats it will not participate in Trump impeachment hearing

The White House said on Friday it would refuse to take part in hearings in the U.S. House of Representatives set for next week that will consider what articles of impeachment to bring against President Donald Trump. In a letter to Judiciary...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019