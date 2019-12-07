Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iraq protesters turn out in defiance after Baghdad attack

  • PTI
  • |
  • Baghdad
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 15:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 15:14 IST
Iraq protesters turn out in defiance after Baghdad attack
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Iraqi protesters defiantly turned out on Saturday across the country's south and in the capital, where a dozen people were killed in an overnight attack by unidentified gunmen. The assailants briefly ousted demonstrators from a building they had occupied for weeks in Baghdad, despite the presence of security forces nearby who did not intervene.

The panicked protesters rushed out into the street, sending out calls through social media for people to come to their main gathering place in Tahrir Square. Before dawn on Saturday, hundreds had arrived.

"I came after the incident and there were tons of people in Tahrir and by Al-Sinek," a nearby bridge, one demonstrator told AFP, adding he was shocked by the lax security measures. "The police were there but didn't even search me," he said.

Many of the new arrivals were suspected to be members of Saraya al-Salam (Peace Brigades), the paramilitary group headed by Iraqi cleric Moqtada Sadr. Sadr has backed the protests, but many demonstrators who were proud of their movement's relative political independence have been wary of his support.

A source within Saraya told AFP one of its own members had died in the overnight clash, and that more unarmed members had been sent to Tahrir "to protect protesters." The demonstrator said he saw men in Tahrir carrying sticks and wearing cargo vests with makeshift firebombs packed inside them.

Further south in Nasiriyah, the usual rallies swelled with crowds upset over the previous night's developments in Baghdad, an AFP correspondent said. "We are coming in solidarity with Baghdad," one said.

Security forces were also deployed in Nasiriyah, where protests have continued despite an attempted crackdown last week that left more than two dozen dead. In Diwaniyah, another protest hotspot, thousands turned out early on Saturday but security forces, too, spread across the streets in larger numbers.

The overnight bloodshed rattled protesters, who had feared a spiral into chaos after supporters of the Hashed al-Shaabi security force flooded Tahrir on Thursday. They worried such a show of force could set up a confrontation between the Hashed and others in the square.

Around 440 people have died and 20,000 have been wounded since anti-government rallies erupted on October 1 in Baghdad and the Shiite-majority south.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Android One-certified Nokia 2.3 launched: Price, Specs, and availability

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

US resumes talks with Taliban in Doha: US source

Washington resumed talks with the Taliban in Qatar Saturday, a US source said, three months after President Donald Trump abruptly halted diplomatic efforts that could end Americas longest war. In September, the United States and the Taliban...

Soccer-Qatar's Education City Stadium not to host Club World Cup games - FIFA

Qatars Education City Stadium will not host matches during the FIFA Club World Cup this month after the official opening of the venue was postponed until early 2020, soccers world governing body said in a statement on Saturday.FIFA said the...

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong police to take both 'hard' and 'soft' approaches against protests - commissioner

The Hong Kong police will use both hard and soft approaches when dealing with protests, Hong Kongs police commissioner Chris Tang told reporters in Beijing on Saturday.The police chief spoke ahead of a potentially large pro-democracy demons...

9th edition of Delhi Comic Con from Dec 20

Famous national and international artists, stand-up comedians, and, cosplay competitions will get the national capital buzzing at the 9th edition of Delhi Comic Con here. The pop culture extravaganza is all set to unravel a roller coaster r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019