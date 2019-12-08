Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia, Belarus closer to resolving oil, gas issues, says Moscow

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 01:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 01:36 IST
Russia, Belarus closer to resolving oil, gas issues, says Moscow
A lack of detail on what such a pact might include has fuelled fears that Moscow aims to gain new influence in ex-Soviet Belarus as part of a plan to absorb it. Image Credit: Facebook / Lukoil

Russia and Belarus have come closer to resolving their differences on oil and gas supplies, Russia's economy minister said on Saturday after talks between the two countries. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko were holding talks on Saturday on an integration road map in the southern Russian city of Sochi.

A lack of detail on what such a pact might include has fuelled fears that Moscow aims to gain new influence in ex-Soviet Belarus as part of a plan to absorb it. "A lot of progress has been made, even on oil and gas. The positions have come significantly closer," Russian Economy Minister Maxim Oreshkin said, without providing any detail. Oreshkin added that the two presidents would meet again in St. Petersburg on Dec. 20.

Lukashenko, who did not address the press after the talks, last month threatened not to sign an integration deal with Russia if it failed to resolve "oil and gas issues". Russia has provided energy subsidies to Belarus in the form of cheap oil and gas and low-cost loans to keep Minsk in its political orbit but now plans to phase these out to lessen the burden on its economy.

Belarus has said that it stands to lose hundreds of millions of dollars a year from changes to Russian tax policy and has tried to negotiate compensation. Russia says the subsidies cost its exchequer billions of dollars. Lukashenko this week said the countries had yet to reach an agreement overcompensation in a dispute over tainted Russian oil that was pumped through the Druzhba pipeline.

He said the financial losses sustained by Belarus over the contamination of oil in the Druzhba pipeline amounted to hundreds of millions of dollars. The Belarusian leader, who has been in power since 1994, has dismissed opposition fears that a possible integration pact with Russia could end with his country losing its independence to Moscow.

He has said the two countries are not discussing deeper political ties. Despite his assurances, some 1,000 people gathered in the Belarusian capital Minsk on Saturday to protest integration with Moscow.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

UPDATE 1-Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China

UPDATE 2-Indian rape victim dies in hospital after being set ablaze

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Royals sign former closer Rosenthal to minor league deal

Former All-Star closer Trevor Rosenthal signed a minor league contract with the Kansas City Royals, multiple outlets reported Saturday. The right-handed Rosenthal reportedly agreed to a 2 million base salary with another 2.25 million attain...

Pensacola naval base shooting tests US relations with Saudi

Just months after senior US officials delivered substantial military aid to Saudi Arabia to counter threats from Iran, Americas relationship with the kingdom is being tested by a Saudi Air Force students shooting spree at a Navy base in Fl...

Toll From Ukrainian college fire rises to 8

By Ukraine-Fire Odessa Ukraine, Dec 08 SputnikANI The death toll from a major blaze at a college in the southern Ukrainian city of Odessa rose to eight on Saturday after two bodies were pulled from under the debris, the Interior Ministry sa...

Rearing cows led to reduction in 'criminal mindset' of inmates: Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said that opening of cow shelters in jails have led to a reduction in the criminal mindset of those inmates who reared cows. Addressing a gathering here, Bhagwat said, Cow shelters...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019