Israel aircrafts strike Hamas controlled-Gaza

Israeli aircrafts carried out attacks in a Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip on early Sunday, Israeli Defence Forces said.

  • Updated: 08-12-2019 06:21 IST
  • Created: 08-12-2019 06:21 IST
Israeli aircrafts carried out attacks in a Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip on early Sunday, Israeli Defence Forces said. The IDF has earlier said that three rockets were fired from Gaza Strip toward Israel and two of the rockets were intercepted mid-air by the Iron Dome Aerial Defense System. No casualties have been reported so far.

In a tweet, IDF also said, "3 rockets were fired from #Gaza at Israeli towns and cities earlier tonight. In response, IDF fighter jets and attack helicopters just struck a number of Hamas terror targets in Gaza." Air raid sirens went off in Gaza Strip and Sderot on Saturday. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

