Left Menu
Development News Edition

Myanmar leader Suu Kyi leaves for ICJ hearing on Rohingya genocide

Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi on Sunday departed for a hearing at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague to defend her country against Gambia's charges of the genocide of minority Muslim community in the South Asian country.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Naypyitaw
  • |
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 18:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 18:07 IST
Myanmar leader Suu Kyi leaves for ICJ hearing on Rohingya genocide
Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi. Image Credit: ANI

Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi on Sunday departed for a hearing at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague to defend her country against Gambia's charges of the genocide of minority Muslim community in the South Asian country. Gambia's case stemmed from the Tatmadaw's (military's) massive crackdown in northern Rakhine State in 2017 that forced over 700,000 Muslims to flee to neighbouring Bangladesh.

The international community since then has accused Myanmar of perpetrating systematic abuses against the Muslim minority, including murder, rape, arson, and other atrocities, The Myanmar Times reported. The government has, however, vehemently denied the accusations and claimed that it had already punished troops, who were proven to have committed abuses in Rakhine.

Suu Kyi, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, was accompanied by U Kyaw Tint Swe, Minister of the State Counsellor's office, U Kyaw Tin, the Minister of International Cooperation, and other senior officials her office. The UN's top court will hold hearings in the case from Tuesday to Thursday.

The Gambia will ask the 16-member panel of judges at the ICJ to impose "provisional measures" to protect northern Rakhine Muslims before the case is heard in full. The Gambia filed the lawsuit against Myanmar at the ICJ on November 11 for violating its obligations under the Genocide Convention. The lawsuit seeks to ensure Myanmar's responsibility as a state for genocide committed against Muslims in northern Rakhine.

Most Myanmar people consider northern Rakhine Muslims illegal immigrants from Bangladesh although they have lived in the state for generations. The ICJ has also authorised an investigation of crimes against northern Rakhine Muslims. But Myanmar said it would not cooperate with the probe because it is not a signatory of the Rome Statute.

The ICJ settles disputes between nations, while the ICC seeks to convict individuals responsible for crimes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

UPDATE 1-Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

Fast & Furious 9: All characters’ roles revealed, What about Paul Walker’s character?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra: Missing minor girl found dead, probe underway

A body of a five-year-old girl was on Sunday found in Linga village of Kalmeshwar area in Maharashtras Nagpur city. The girl was missing from December 7. The girls body was found by the police team who were on a lookout.Further investigatio...

Delhi: Another factory in Anaj Mandi was in flames yesterday, no injuries reported

A fire had taken place yesterday in a factory building behind the site at Anaj Mandi on Rani Jhansi Road in North Delhi where the fire broke out earlier today. The fire broke out on Saturday and was doused off immediately. No casualties or ...

Protests grip Iraq's capital and south despite rising toll

Thousands of Iraqi protesters streamed into streets and public squares in the capital and restive south on Sunday, saying they were not deterred by deadly violence meant to scare them. In Baghdad, crowds of anti-government demonstrators thr...

Ranji Trophy: Game time for Test specialists, opportunity and hope for rest

Test specialists Cheteshwar Pujara will be looking for some serious game time while wayward talent Prithvi Shaw will aim for redemption in what promises to be an eventful three months of Ranji Trophy starting Monday. The 41-year-old Wasim J...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019