Tropical storm makes landfall in northern Somalia

The UN food agency has said that the northeastern parts of Somalia are experiencing extreme weather conditions since the past two days as a tropical storm made landfall in the eastern coast of Africa in the weekend. The forecast by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations, which managed Somalia's Water and Land Information Management, said that the tropical storm named 'Pawan' was associated with strong winds and heavy rains in some parts of Puntland on Friday and Saturday with most stations recording high amounts of rainfall, reported Xinhua news agency.

"The extreme weather conditions have led to the destruction of property and infrastructure including roads, buildings and boats," the UN-backed agency said in a report released on Saturday evening. "Currently, flash floods still threaten many areas following the heavy downpour that is still being experienced in some areas. The rains are expected to spread further inland to many areas within Somaliland, Puntland and central regions," the FAO warned.

The latest storm comes after the tropical storm Kyarr, which had earlier been predicted to cause destruction in northern Somalia on October 30, receded rapidly and did not cause a threat to the nation. (ANI)

