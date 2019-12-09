Left Menu
New Zealand: White Island volcano erupts

A volcano erupted on White Island, New Zealand on Monday, located about 48 kilometres from the eastern coast of North Island, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said.

New Zealand: White Island volcano erupts
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A volcano erupted on White Island, New Zealand on Monday, located about 48 kilometres from the eastern coast of North Island, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said. In a tweet, the NEMA said that the eruption was "hazardous in the immediate vicinity of the volcano" and called on people to "act promptly" on upcoming safety advice from local authorities.

"A volcanic eruption is occurring at White Island and is hazardous in the immediate vicinity of the volcano," NEMA tweeted. "#WhiteIsland Detailed safety advice will come from local authorities and emergency services in the area. Act on it promptly," the following tweet read.

Citing local media reports, Sputnik reported that up to 20 people were on or near the island when the eruption began, several of whom have sustained injuries as a result of the eruption. A rescue operation is underway.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

