Left Menu
Development News Edition

US: Pensacola base shooting being treated as 'act of terrorism'

Investigators looking into the shooting at the naval air station in Pensacola that left four people, including the assailant, dead, are working under the presumption that it was an "act of terrorism," a US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) special agent said on Sunday (local time).

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 10:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 10:11 IST
US: Pensacola base shooting being treated as 'act of terrorism'
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Investigators looking into the shooting at the naval air station in Pensacola that left four people, including the assailant, dead, are working under the presumption that it was an "act of terrorism," a US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) special agent said on Sunday (local time). The assailant, identified as 21-year-old Mohammed Alshamrani, was a second lieutenant in the Royal Saudi Air Force and a student naval flight officer. His motive for the attack still remains undetermined.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Rachel Rojas said that the investigators are working with "the presumption that this was an act of terrorism," as they do in most similar cases, adding that it allows agents to take advantage of certain "investigative techniques," CNN reported. "Members of the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force and the FBI's Counterterrorism Division are working tirelessly to discern if any possible ideology that may have been a factor in this attack," she said

White House National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien also said on Sunday that the incident "appears to be a terrorist attack." A source familiar with the investigation had told the New York Times on Saturday that the attacker had watched the videos of mass-shooting at a dinner party the night before he went on a shooting spree.

Alshamrani, who was killed by a sheriff's deputy while responding to the attack, initially entered the US in 2017, when his training began at the Pensacola site, Pentagon officials have said. After his initial arrival in the country, he attended language school at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, and took classes in English and aviation, the officials added.

He would travel back home to Saudi Arabia during school breaks, but after his return in February, friends and colleagues noticed that he had become more religious, the officials added. Saudis have received training at the Pensacola site since the 1970s. As of Friday, there were 852 Saudis in the US for Pentagon-sponsored training related to security cooperation, representing 16 per cent of the 5,181 students from 153 countries in these programs, Defense Department spokesman Chris Garver said, as cited by Washington Post. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

UK PM Johnson extends lead over Labour to 9 points - BMG poll

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene dealBristol-Myers Squibb Co on Saturday said that an experimental cancer therapy it acquired as part of its 74...

Thunder pull away for win over Trail Blazers

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander recorded 21 points and nine rebounds and Dennis Schroder also scored 21 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder posted a stunning 108-96 victory over the host Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night. Chris Paul added 20 p...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. With ninth straight loss, Knicks continue grim path forwardWith the Rockefeller Plaza Christmas tree lit and the Radio City Rockettes kicking into high gear, a grimmer December tradition...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene dealBristol-Myers Squibb Co on Saturday said that an experimental cancer therapy it acquired as part of its 7...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019