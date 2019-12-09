Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 4-One killed, several injured in New Zealand volcano eruption

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 11:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 11:45 IST
UPDATE 4-One killed, several injured in New Zealand volcano eruption

At least one person was killed, several injured and others reported missing in New Zealand after a volcano erupted off the east coast of its North Island on Monday, spewing a plume of ash thousands of feet into the air.

Twenty-three people, some of them believed to be tourists from the Ovation of the Seas cruise ship, were rescued from White Island, where the volcano erupted at about 2:11 p.m. (0111 GMT), police said. Earlier, about 100 people were feared to have been nearby.

Michael Schade, an engineering manager from San Francisco, was one of the tourists who made it off the island minutes before the eruption. He posted dramatic footage of the eruption from the boat he was on, with smoke first engulfing the top of the crater and then the entire island.

"This is so hard to believe," Schade said. "Our whole tour group were literally standing at the edge of the main crater not 30 minutes before." The White Island is about 50 km (30 miles) from the east coast of North Island and huge plumes were visible from the mainland. Vulcanologists said the ash plume shot 12,000 feet into the air.

"We know that there were a number of tourists on or around the island at the time, both New Zealanders and visitors from overseas," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told a news conference. "I know there will be a huge amount of concern and anxiety for those who had loved ones on or around the island at the time. I can assure them that police are doing everything they can."

Kevin O’Sullivan, chief executive of the New Zealand Cruise Association, said, "We believe there is a tour party from Ovation of the Seas involved in the White Island eruption. We have no further details at the moment." Ovation of the Seas is a 16-deck cruise ship owned by Royal Caribbean Cruises. It can take nearly 5,000 passengers and has a crew of about 1,500. It is docked at Tauranga, on the North Island, on a cruise that began in Sydney on Dec 3.

"We can confirm that a number of our guests were touring the island today," a company representative said in an emailed statement. "We do not have any additional details to share at this time." At least one of those taken to shore was critically injured, police said, adding in a statement that a no-fly zone had been set up.

"I'm not sure if these people were on the island or near it, but there was definitely one group out there and they definitely needed medical care," said Judy Turner, the mayor of the nearby coastal town of Whakatāne. "There were some injuries and the focus is on getting these injured people back safely and to get them to a hospital."

There seemed to be no danger for people in coastal areas farther away, she added. The island's immediate surroundings were hazardous because of the eruption, the National Emergency Management Agency said in an statement, adding that falling ash might affect some areas.

The "short-lived eruption" threw an ash plume about 12,000 ft (3,658 m) high, New Zealand's geoscience agency GNS Science said in a statement, but added there were no current signs of an escalation. The White Island volcano is one of New Zealand's most active.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

UK PM Johnson extends lead over Labour to 9 points - BMG poll

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

4-year-old twins free selves, climb to safety after crash

Seattle, Dec 9 AP Washington state authorities say 4-year-old twins freed themselves from their car seats and climbed an embankment seeking help following a car crash that killed their father. KING-TV reported 47-year-old Corey Simmons of L...

NBA roundup: AD drops 50, Lakers beat Wolves

Anthony Davis scored a season-high 50 points, sparking the Los Angeles Lakers to a 142-125 victory over the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night. Davis connected on 20 of 29 shots from the floor and converted all 10 of his free t...

Don't have magic wand to revive Pakistan cricket instantly: Misbah

Pakistans head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has hit back at criticism of the under-performing national team, saying he does not have a magic wand to revive its fortunes instantly and will step aside if he fails to deliver after so...

Winter Session of Andhra Pradesh Assembly begins with arguments between YSRCP, TDP legislators during Question Hour

The Winter Session of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly began on Monday with arguments between the leaders of the ruling YSRCP and TDP during Question Hour. The TDP asked a question on Power Purchase Agreements PPAs for renewable energy. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019