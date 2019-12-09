Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexico rejects US trade deal proposals on steel, aluminum

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mexicocity
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 17:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 17:31 IST
Mexico rejects US trade deal proposals on steel, aluminum

Mexico City, Dec 9 (AFP) Mexico's foreign minister has said the country would not accept a US proposal for steel and aluminum production under the new trade deal, saying it would leave Mexico at a disadvantage. During a meeting with senators to discuss details of negotiations for the United States-Mexico-Canada treaty (USMCA), Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said the US proposed that 70 percent of steel for automobile production come from the North American region.

The proposal would put Mexico "at a very great disadvantage," said Ebrard, because cars produced in Mexico also use components made in Brazil, Japan and Germany. Ebrard said the Mexican delegation will ask at the next meeting of treaty representatives that the provision come into effect "more than five years" after the start of the trade pact, rather than immediately.

Mexico will also not accept "any term" for aluminum provisions, Ebrard said, because they do not have the resources to produce aluminum. Mexico is one of the world's largest automobile exporters due to multiple brands -- including General Motors, Nissan, Fiat-Chrysler and Volkswagen -- building facilities in the country.

Ebrard's comments come just a few days after after Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he would not accept a US proposal for supervisors to oversee the implementation of Mexico's labor reforms under the USMCA. Mexico is the only country so far to ratify the new deal, negotiated at US President Donald Trump's behest to replace the 25-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), which he considers "a disaster" for the United States.

In a bid to comply with its commitments under the new deal, which was signed in November 2018, Mexico has raised its minimum wage and passed labor reforms to give unions more power and workers more say in running them. But US labor groups and opposition Democrats in the House of Representatives have voiced skepticism over the Mexican government's ability to enforce the new rules.

That has led to a drawn-out ratification process in the United States, where the trade deal now risks getting mixed up in Trump's ongoing impeachment drama and electoral politics heading into his 2020 re-election campaign. Canada has said it will ratify the deal in tandem with the US. (AFP) MRJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Biden looks to rural Iowa to catch fast-rising Buttigieg

As Joe Biden on Saturday finished an eight-day bus tour through the crucial early nominating state of Iowa, one realization loomed largely His biggest challenge to clinching the Democratic presidential nomination may be coming from Pete But...

France says to host Lebanon conference Dec. 11

France will host an international conference on Lebanon on Dec. 11, Frances foreign ministry said, adding that the meeting aimed to push Beirut to quickly create a government that could restore the economic situation in the country.This mee...

SC issues notice to voter on DMK's leader Kanimozhi plea against Madras HC order

The Supreme Court Monday issued a notice on a plea filed by DMK leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi against a Madras High Court order refusing to dismiss a petition challenging her election to Lok Sabha from Thoothukudi constituency in Tamil Nadu....

Disgruntled Khadse in Delhi to meet BJP leaders

Maharashtra BJP veteran Eknath Khadse, who has been critical of the state leadership post- assembly polls, on Monday left for Delhi to meet central leaders amid mounting speculation over his next move. Khadse resigned as revenue minister o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019