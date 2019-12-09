Left Menu
Four rockets hit military base near Baghdad airport

  • Baghdad
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 17:32 IST
Baghdad, Dec 9 (AP) Four Katyusha rockets hit a military base near Baghdad International Airport early on Monday, wounding at least six soldiers, Iraqi security officials said. It was the latest incident in a series of rocket attacks in recent weeks. Iraqi security forces discovered a rocket launcher and some defused rockets nearby after searching the area following the the attack, a statement from Iraqi security forces said.

According to the security officials, the area targeted by the rockets is frequented by military advisers from the US-led coalition. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Last Tuesday, five rockets landed inside the Ain al-Asad airbase, a sprawling complex in the western Anbar desert that hosts US forces, without causing any casualties and little damage. On at least two occasions last month in Baghdad, rockets landed in areas around the heavily fortified Green Zone, the seat of Iraq's government, causing no casualties or damages.

And near the northern Iraqi city of Mosul, a barrage of Katyusha rockets targeted an Iraqi air base that houses American troops in early November. No members of the US-led coalition were hurt. Some hard-line Iraqi militias loyal to Iran have recently threatened to carry out attacks against Americans in the country. The US maintains about 5,000 troops in Iraq.

American forces withdrew from Iraq in 2011 but returned in 2014 at the invitation of the government to help battle the Islamic State group after it seized vast areas in the north and west of the country, including Mosul, Iraq's second largest city. The US-led coalition provided crucial air support as Iraqi forces regrouped and drove IS out in a costly three-year campaign. (AP)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

