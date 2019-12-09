Left Menu
Development News Edition

S African anti-apartheid activist dies aged 92

  • PTI
  • |
  • Johannesburg
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 18:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 18:49 IST
S African anti-apartheid activist dies aged 92

Johannesburg, Dec 9 (AFP) South African anti-apartheid activist and outspoken African National Congress (ANC) veteran Professor Ben Turok died in the early hours of Monday, his son said. Ben Turok, 92, died on the morning of 9 December according to a statement by his son Ivan Turok, without giving further details about his death. "He was always outspoken and dedicated -- his whole life to fighting for freedom, equality and social justice in South Africa," Ivan said in the statement.

"He was a loyal, lifetime member of the ANC, but retained an independent perspective throughout. "His wisdom and counsel will be sorely missed." Local media reported that the former parliamentarian and economics lecturer had been ill and hospitalised for some time in a Cape Town hospital before meeting his death.

Formerly an anti-apartheid hero, Turok was a key member of the delegation that drew up the Freedom Charter in 1955 and also served time in jail during apartheid for treason. "Comrade Turok dedicated his life to the struggle against racism and oppression," the ruling ANC said in a statement, adding that he was "unwavering, vocal and unambiguous" in his committment to the freedom of the people of South Africa.

Turok also stood out as one of the few ANC members to openly speak out against government-led corruption under ex-president Jacob Zuma's administration. Tributes poured in from all sectors of society on social media.

"A very independent comrade has gone. Thank you for ur intellectual contribution to the RSA's body politic. RIP," opposition leader of the United Democratic Movement, Bantu Holomisa tweeted. "Prof Ben Turok sparked a fire in my generation ... that led us to the Rhodes Must Fall and Fees Must Fall movements," @Lwazi_Somya said.

Another social media user, @Swannie1, tweeted, that he was "one of the only ANC members of parliament who took a stand and voted against Zuma. RIP Mr Turok." The family said the stalwart had asked that "in view of the present predicament facing the country", his death should be marked by a private ceremony, rather than anything official or formal. He is survived by his wife Mary, three sons and extended family. (AFP)

PMS PMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-'Marriage Story' leads Golden Globe nods, De Niro snubbed

The Netflix divorce drama Marriage Story led nominations on Monday for the Golden Globes with six nods, followed by Martin Scorseses gangster movie The Irishman, also on Netflix, with five. The two movies will also compete in the best drama...

UK polls: Brexit Party attracts numerous Indian-origin candidates

Britains Brexit Party, led by Nigel Farage as the far-right outfit pitching for a so-called hard exit from the European Union EU, has managed to attract a large number of Indian-origin candidates to contest the General Election on Thursday....

Sports centre exclusively for training disabled persons to come up in Gwalior

A Rs 171-crore project to construct a sports centre exclusively for training disabled persons for national and international competitions will soon come up in Madhya Pradeshs Gwalior district, official sources said on Monday. The deadline f...

UPDATE 5-Russia banned from Olympics, soccer World Cup for doctoring dope tests

Russia was banned from the worlds top sporting events for four years on Monday, including the next summer and winter Olympics and the 2022 soccer World Cup, for tampering with doping tests.The World Anti-Doping Agency WADA executive committ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019