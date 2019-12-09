Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Rights groups launch Myanmar boycott ahead of Hague genocide hearings

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 20:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 20:52 IST
UPDATE 2-Rights groups launch Myanmar boycott ahead of Hague genocide hearings

Human rights campaigners supporting Myanmar's Rohingya Muslim minority on Monday called for a global boycott of the country, a day before genocide hearings begin at the International Court of Justice in The Hague. Myanmar leader and Nobel Peace prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, who arrived in the Netherlands on Sunday, will defend her country's record during three days of hearings initiated after a lawsuit was filed by Gambia in November.

On Monday the Netherlands and Canada put out a joint statement in support of Gambia, the tiny, mainly Muslim West African country that filed the suit in which the Buddhist-majority Myanmar is accused of genocide against its Rohingya Muslim minority. "Canada and the Netherlands consider it their obligation to support The Gambia before the International Court of Justice, as it concerns all of humanity," the two countries said.

More than 730,000 Rohingya fled Myanmar in 2017 after a military-led crackdown. The United Nations has said the campaign was executed with "genocidal intent" and included mass killings and rape. Myanmar authorities have strongly disputed that conclusion, categorizing the military operation as a legitimate counterterrorism response to attacks by Rohingya militants.

During three days of hearings, Gambia's legal team will ask the 17-member panel of U.N judges at the ICJ to impose "provisional measures" to protect the Rohingya before the case can be heard in full. Suu Kyi's office said last month that she would lead her country's team in The Hague to "defend the national interest".

Several demonstrations are planned in coming days in The Hague by Rohingya survivor groups, as well as by government supporters. REFUGEES PRAY

The Free Rohingya Coalition said in a statement it was starting the "Boycott Myanmar Campaign" with 30 organisations in 10 countries. It called on "corporations, foreign investors, professional and cultural organizations to sever their institutional ties with Myanmar". In the sprawling Bangladeshi camps where they now live as refugees, some Rohingya said they were praying to see justice delivered. One man read aloud to a group from a newspaper article about the hearings.

In her tent, 31-year-old Momtaz Begum shed tears as she recalled how soldiers locked her in her house in northern Rakhine state and set fire to the roof. She escaped to find her three sons dead and her daughter beaten and bleeding, she said. "The army killed my husband," she said. "They raped me and torched my house, they stabbed my 6-year-old daughter in the head. Why did they kill our innocent people, our kids? Why did they torture and rape our women? We demand justice."

Myanmar has previously denied almost all allegations made by refugees against its troops, including of mass rape, killings and arson, and promised to punish any soldiers involved in what it says were isolated cases of wrongdoing. In Myitkyina, the capital of Kachin state in northern Myanmar near the border with China, hundreds of people marched in support of the Suu Kyi.

More demonstrations are planned in the major cities Yangon and Mandalay when the hearings begin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Biden looks to rural Iowa to catch fast-rising Buttigieg

As Joe Biden on Saturday finished an eight-day bus tour through the crucial early nominating state of Iowa, one realization loomed large His biggest challenge to clinching the Democratic presidential nomination may be coming from Pete Butti...

UPDATE 1-Iran ready for full prisoner swap, "ball is in the US’ court" - Zarif

Irans Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Monday the Islamic republic is ready for a full prisoner exchange with the United States, tweeting The ball is in the US court.After getting our hostage back this week, fully ready for a c...

VP Naidu calls for value-based education during FICCI ARISE Conference

The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu today advocated for including gender studies in the educational institutions so that children learn to respect and become sensitive towards people of all genders from an early age.Inaugurating the ...

INTERVIEW-Labour's McDonnell promises nationalisation under a minority government

Britains Labour Party cautioned smaller parties not to stop it implementing its radical manifesto, including nationalization, if it forms a minority government after Thursdays election, telling opponents they would get shredded if they do. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019