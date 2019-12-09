Left Menu
Development News Edition

Parliamentary delegation from Maldives meets RS Chairman Naidu, LS Speaker

A parliamentary delegation from the Maldives led by its Speaker Mohamed Nasheed met Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and deliberated on the close bilateral ties and India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 21:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 21:13 IST
Parliamentary delegation from Maldives meets RS Chairman Naidu, LS Speaker
Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and Speaker of Maldives Parliament Mohamed Nasheed in New Delhi on Monday.. Image Credit: ANI

A parliamentary delegation from the Maldives led by its Speaker Mohamed Nasheed met Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and deliberated on the close bilateral ties and India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy. Welcoming the delegation, Naidu appreciated the important role Nasheed played in ushering democracy in the Maldives as well as in promoting bilateral ties with India.

Acknowledging his contribution as Speaker of the Maldivian Parliament in bringing the countries closer, the Rajya Sabha Chairman said that Parliament being the bedrock of any democracy, closer ties between Majlis and Indian Parliament will further strengthen both the democracies, according to a statement by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat. Speaking on bilateral relations between the two countries, Naidu said that being a close neighbour with ties of kinship, history and culture, India shares close bonds with the Maldives and it is because of shared democratic values, multi-faceted partnership between the two countries will get consolidated.

He further said that the relations between the two nations derive its strength from mutual trust, respect and sensitivity for each other's concerns. Recalling the state visits of President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih to India in December last year and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Maldives in June this year, the Rajya Sabha Chairman said that these visits have opened up new vistas for bilateral cooperation which encompasses defence and security cooperation, capacity building and training in a vast spectrum of areas.

"Reflecting upon India's Neighbourhood First policy and Maldives' India First policy, Naidu said that it charted a new path for development and cooperation," the statement said. Naidu appreciated that people-to-people contacts between India and the Maldives have strengthened in the past one year spanning areas such as tourism in which there has been a 105 per cent increase during January-September this year as compared to the same period in 2018, in business, health and education.

"Speaking on parliamentary cooperation between the two countries, he said that as a close neighbour and friend, India is happy to share its best practices in the areas of Parliamentary work and legislation and to strengthen institutional linkages between the Indian Parliament and the People's Majlis through training and capacity building," the statement said. The Maldivian delegation appreciated the friendly relationships between the two countries and hoped that such visits will further strengthen the existing bonds.

Welcoming the delegation in Parliament House Annexe Extension building, the Lok Sabha Speaker said that along with historical and cultural relations, both India and Maldives as neighbouring countries have a lot to share with each other. Noting that India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy is in line with the 'India First' policy of Maldives, Birla emphasised that the two countries should increase their cooperation not only in the economic fields and employment but also in the social sectors.

He also said that the vision of Modi and Solih underlines such purposive cooperation between the two nations. "Birla acknowledged the role of Mr Nasheed in establishing democracy in the Maldives and said that the developmental cooperation between India and Maldives is a symbol of friendship and mutual trust and strengthens the bilateral relations," a statement from the Lok Sabha Secretariat said.

He also thanked the Maldives government for the full support extended to the Indian parliamentary delegation during the recently held fourth South Asian Speakers' Summit on achieving SDGs in Male in the Maldives. On his part, Nasheed recalled the deep bonds between the two countries. Emphasising that the bilateral trade needs an impetus, he hoped that India would play a purposive role in rectifying anomalies emerging out of his country's economic engagements with other countries, the statement said.

Later, Birla and Nasheed signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on enhancing cooperation between the two Parliaments. The Maldivian Parliament Speaker also signed the Golden Book. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab: CM vows to break politician-gangster nexus, Sukhbir hits back

Refusing to be cowed down by the Akali theatrics over the inquiry ordered by him in the wake of media reports of politician-gangster nexus, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday said he would not succumb to such cheap pres...

Had India not been divided on religious lines, there was no need for Citizenship (Amendment) Bill: Amit Shah responds to debate in Lok Sabha.

Had India not been divided on religious lines, there was no need for Citizenship Amendment Bill Amit Shah responds to debate in Lok Sabha....

Even if one Indian lives in fear, it means entire country is in fear: Azam Khan on CAB

Weighing in on the current political discourse over Citizenship Amendment Bill, the Samajwadi Party SP MP Azam Khan on Monday said it is the responsibility of those who are in power to keep the country united. The Samajwadi Party leader sai...

Shiv Sena questions govt over Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Parliament

Shiv Sena, an erstwhile ally of the BJP, on Monday posed questions to the government over the Citizenship Amendment Bill and asked how much will countrys population rise if all the refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh were gra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019