Cycling-Australian world time trial champion Dennis joins Ineos

  Updated: 10-12-2019 00:07 IST
  Created: 09-12-2019 23:30 IST
Cycling-Australian world time trial champion Dennis joins Ineos
Australia's twice world individual time trial champion Rohan Dennis has joined Team Ineos on a two-year deal, the British team announced on Monday. Dennis' two-year contract with Bahrain–Merida was terminated in September, 12 days before he won the world time trial.

The 29-year-old, who won the title at the UCI Road World Championships on an unbranded matt-black bike in Harrogate, will make his Ineos debut in Australia next year. "This has been a dream of mine since turning professional," Dennis said in a statement. "Watching on from afar, I've always been a huge fan of the team – ever since the early years.

"It's always been a goal of mine to ride for this team, so to finally fulfill that dream is a brilliant feeling and a huge honor. "I already feel a connection to this team... that really believes in innovation, especially in time trialling, which is obviously something I'm hugely passionate about. I hope I can do the team colors proud over the course of my time here."

Team Principal Dave Brailsford welcomed Dennis, who he described as a world-class talent, to the team. "He is one of the best and most-exciting time trial riders in modern cycling," he said. "We are all about building a team that is the optimum blend of youth and experience. Rohan knows what it takes to win."

