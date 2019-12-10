Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Man accused of deadly shooting at Colorado Planned Parenthood clinic indicted by U.S. grand jury

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 03:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 03:00 IST
UPDATE 1-Man accused of deadly shooting at Colorado Planned Parenthood clinic indicted by U.S. grand jury

A man accused of fatally shooting three people at a Planned Parenthood clinic in Colorado in 2015 was indicted by a U.S. grand jury on dozens of federal charges that could result in the death penalty, U.S. prosecutors said on Monday.

Robert Dear, 61, was taken into custody early on Monday at the State Mental Hospital in Pueblo, Colorado, and was scheduled to appear before a U.S. magistrate in Denver later in the day. Dear, who was previously charged with multiple state counts of murder and dozens of additional crimes in the shooting in Colorado Springs, has repeatedly been deemed by an appeals court to be mentally unfit to stand trial.

The accused gunman said during previous court appearances that he was guilty, proclaiming himself “a warrior for the babies." His outbursts prompted Judge Gilbert Martinez of Colorado’s El Paso County Court to order a mental evaluation of the suspect. On Monday, Jason Dunn, the U.S. attorney for Colorado, announced 65 counts of violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act plus three counts of using a firearm in an act of violence resulting in death where the killing is a murder. The statue of limitations on prosecuting under the FACE act would have expired five years after the shooting.

The U.S. Attorney's office said no decision had been made on whether to seek the death penalty. It was unclear if Dear had legal representation. The indictment issued on Monday said Dear went to the Planned Parenthood clinic in November 2015 armed with an arsenal of rifles and handguns with the intent to wage “war” because the center provided abortion services.

The suspect shot and killed two people before barricading himself inside the clinic where he surrendered after an hours-long standoff with law enforcement during which he fatally shot a police officer, authorities said. “The dozens of victims of this heinous act, as well as the Colorado Springs community itself, deserve justice,” Dunn said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Probiotic food supplements may have different effects on boys and girls: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Putin, Zelensky meet in Paris push to end Ukraine war

Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Monday met Ukranian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky for the first time, at a Paris summit aimed at agreeing on measures to help end five years of conflict in the east of Ukraine. No comprehensive peace deal i...

UPDATE 1-Ice Bucket Challenge inspiration Pete Frates dead at 34

Pete Frates, whose battle with ALS inspired the Ice Bucket Challenge that raised millions for research, died on Monday at age 34 after a seven-year battle with the disease, Boston College said.The former BC baseball captain died at his home...

Leonard sitting out vs. Pacers with Raptors looming

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard will miss Mondays road game against the Indiana Pacers due to soreness in his left knee. Leonard has experienced persistent soreness with the knee and tweaked it during Sundays victory over the Was...

BACKSTORY-As a riot rages, a smartly-dressed Chilean sips his soda

Wearing dark glasses, a suit and tie and sipping on a soda, the smartly-dressed Chilean standing on a Santiago boulevard looks surprisingly nonchalant about the tumult around him, with riot police chasing down masked protesters. Chiles prot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019