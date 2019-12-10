UPDATE 1-Top U.S. officials heading to Mexico in press to finalize USMCA - administration official
U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and White House adviser Jared Kushner will head to Mexico on Tuesday to work on final details of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade pact, which has yet to be ratified by the U.S. Congress, an administration official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
