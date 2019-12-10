White House adviser Kushner says 'making pretty good progress' on USMCA
White House adviser Jared Kushner said on Monday there was progress on reaching a trade deal with Mexico and Canada, but he would not confirm reports he planned to travel to Mexico for talks.
"It looks like we're making pretty good progress," Kushner said at a Wall Street Journal event. Asked if he was traveling to Mexico on Tuesday, Kushner said: "I'll be somewhere tomorrow."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
