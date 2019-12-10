New Zealand police say 8 people missing after volcano eruption are likely dead
New Zealand police said on Tuesday the eight people still unaccounted for after a volcanic eruption on a small island popular with tourists are likely dead.
"I would strongly suggest that there is no one that has survived on the island," New Zealand Deputy Commission John Tims told reporters in Wellington.
