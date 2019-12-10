Left Menu
New Zealand Red Cross name Australians missing in White Island eruption

  Reuters
  • |
  • Wellington
  • |
  Updated: 10-12-2019 14:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 13:53 IST
A website managed by the New Zealand Red Cross on Tuesday listed 17 Australians as still missing in the White Island volcanic eruption, including a family of four from the northern suburbs of Sydney. The Langford family, including parents Anthony Langford, 51, and Kristine Langford, and teenage children Jesse, 19, and Winona, 17, were passengers on a cruise ship when they took a tour around the island, local media reported.

Langford's brother told Australia's Seven News he hopes the family will be found on the island have taken shelter. The news company did not give the man's name. "All we know is that they went on a cruise on White Island, there was an explosion and they're missing," he said.

Authorities in New Zealand have said eight people remain unaccounted for and are assumed to be on the island. The Family Links website, operated by the Red Cross, is a forum for people to register missing persons, who can respond to confirm they are safe. A person who has been found but is in the hospital, for instance, might still be marked "missing" on the list. • Anthony Langford, 51, of North Sydney • Ashley Joynes, 25, of Grantham • Gavin Brian Dallow, 53, of Adelaide • Jacquelyn Zammit, of Australia • Jane Murray, 56, of Sydney • Jason Griffiths, 33, of Coffs Harbour • Jesse Langford, 19, of North Sydney • Jessica Richards, 20, of Brisbane • Julie Richards, 47, of Brisbane • Karla Michelle Mathews, 32, of Coffs Harbour • Kristine Langford, of Australia • Krystal Browitt, 21, of Melbourne • Lisa Hosking, 48, of Adelaide* • Martin Hollander, 48, of Australia • Richard Aaron Elzer, 32, of Coffs Harbour • Winona Langford, 17, of North Sydney • Zoe Hosking, 15, of Adelaide Those who had been missing but are now reported alive include: • Eloise Kirk, 35, of New South Wales • Caroline Fitzgerald, 44, of Chippenham • Georgia Paine, 21, of Brisbane, • Ian Jorgensen, 53, of Ashmore, • Maree Fish, 46, of Brisbane, • Melita Guy, 44, of Brisbane, • Michelle Hoare, 29, of Buttaba • Paul Murtha, 33, Coffs Harbour • Poppy Guy, 14, of Melbourne • Rebecca Gurney, 37, of Newcastle • Rebecca Louise Polak, 40, of Sydney • Shane Burgess, 45, of Newcastle • Vanessa Lugo, 24, of Newcastle

* News Limited reported Lisa Hosking's full name. The Red Cross listed her as Lisa, 48, from Adelaide.

