Myanmar's Suu Kyi arrives at Hague court for genocide hearing

Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi arrived at the U.N.'s International Court of Justice on Tuesday to defend her country over charges of genocide against its Rohingya Muslim minority.

The Gambia launched proceedings against Buddhist-majority Myanmar in November, accusing it of violating its obligations under the 1948 Genocide Convention. It is only the third genocide case filed at the court since World War Two.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)