Myanmar's Suu Kyi arrives at Hague court for genocide hearing
Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi arrived at the U.N.'s International Court of Justice on Tuesday to defend her country over charges of genocide against its Rohingya Muslim minority.
The Gambia launched proceedings against Buddhist-majority Myanmar in November, accusing it of violating its obligations under the 1948 Genocide Convention. It is only the third genocide case filed at the court since World War Two.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- UN
- Aung San Suu Kyi
- International Court of Justice
- Myanmar
- Rohingya
- Gambia
ALSO READ
Pfizer Unveils Positive Results from Asian Subgroup Analysis of ARCHER 1050
UPDATE 1-Uruguay election: tight race between left and right as vote count begins
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares bounce, hope for best on U.S.-China trade
UN calls on Afghan authorities to probe into vehicle attack
UPDATE 1-Amazon opens pop-up store on China's Pinduoduo until year-end