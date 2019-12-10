Left Menu
Development News Edition

Myanmar's Suu Kyi arrives at UN court for genocide hearing: AFP

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thehague
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 14:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 14:37 IST
Myanmar's Suu Kyi arrives at UN court for genocide hearing: AFP

The Hague, Dec 10 (AFP) Nobel peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi arrived at the UN's top court on Tuesday to personally defend Myanmar against accusations of genocide against Rohingya Muslims.

Wearing traditional Burmese dress, Myanmar's civilian leader did not speak to waiting media as she stepped out of a car and entered the International Court of Justice in The Hague. (AFP)

NSA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Redmi K30 with six cameras, 120Hz display launched; prices start at Rs 16,000

Xiaomis independent sub-brand Redmi launched today the highly-anticipated Redmi K30 5G smartphone along with its 4G variant in the Chinese mainland. The 5G-enabled device comes with a 120Hz display, quad rear cameras, Snapdragon 765G chipse...

Europe's human rights court calls for release of Turkish businessman

The European Court of Human Rights on Tuesday called for the immediate release of Turkish businessman and activist Osman Kavala, saying there was a lack of reasonable suspicion that he had committed an offense. Kavala has been in jail for m...

Night temperature continues to stay below freezing point in most parts of J-K

Despite a marginal increase in the night temperature due to overcast conditions, the mercury continued to stay below sub-zero in most parts of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh on Tuesday, an official of the MeT department said. However, the fo...

UPDATE 1-Amazon secures top Champions League rights for Germany

Amazon.com has secured the rights to broadcast top European soccer Champions League matches for the 202122 season in Germany, the U.S. company said on Tuesday. Amazon said it would be broadcasting Champions League matches on Tuesday evening...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019