Myanmar's Suu Kyi arrives at UN court for genocide hearing: AFP
The Hague, Dec 10 (AFP) Nobel peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi arrived at the UN's top court on Tuesday to personally defend Myanmar against accusations of genocide against Rohingya Muslims.
Wearing traditional Burmese dress, Myanmar's civilian leader did not speak to waiting media as she stepped out of a car and entered the International Court of Justice in The Hague. (AFP)
NSA
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hague
- Nobel
- Myanmar
- UN
- Aung San Suu Kyi
- Rohingya Muslims
- International Court of Justice
- NSA
ALSO READ
Pfizer Unveils Positive Results from Asian Subgroup Analysis of ARCHER 1050
UPDATE 1-Uruguay election: tight race between left and right as vote count begins
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares bounce, hope for best on U.S.-China trade
UN calls on Afghan authorities to probe into vehicle attack
UPDATE 1-Amazon opens pop-up store on China's Pinduoduo until year-end