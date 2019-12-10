Left Menu
Development News Edition

Myanmar's Suu Kyi arrives at Hague court for genocide showdown

  • PTI
  • |
  • The Hague
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 15:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 15:04 IST
Myanmar's Suu Kyi arrives at Hague court for genocide showdown
File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Nobel peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi arrived at the UN's top court Tuesday to personally defend Myanmar against accusations of genocide, in a remarkable fall from grace for the woman once hailed worldwide as a rights icon. Wearing traditional Burmese dress, Myanmar's civilian leader arrived at the International Court of Justice in The Hague in a motorcade with police outriders without speaking to waiting media.

The case, brought by the West African state of The Gambia, is the first attempt to bring Myanmar to justice over its bloody 2017 military crackdown on the Rohingya Muslim minority. Suu Kyi was once mentioned in the same breath as Nelson Mandela and Mahatma Gandhi, but her international reputation has been tarnished by her silence over the plight of the Rohingya, and her defense of the same generals who once kept her under house arrest.

The case will also be watched in Bangladesh, where around 740,000 Rohingya were forced to flee into sprawling camps by the bloody campaign in Myanmar's northwestern Rakhine state. "I demand justice from the world," said Nur Karima, a Rohingya refugee whose brothers and grandparents were killed in a massacre in the village of Tula Toli in August 2017.

"I want to see the convicts go to the gallows. They killed us mercilessly," Saida Khatun, another refugee from Tula Toli, told AFP. UN investigators last year branded the Rohingya crackdown genocide.

The three-day hearing promises to be a historic one for the ICJ, which was set up in 1946 to adjudicate disputes between UN member states. Muslim-majority Gambia, acting on behalf of the 57-nation Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, is due to speak on Tuesday. It alleges that Myanmar breached the 1948 Genocide Convention.

It will ask the court for emergency measures to stop Myanmar's "ongoing genocidal actions". "The genocidal acts committed during these operations were intended to destroy the Rohingya as a group, in whole or in part, by the use of mass murder, rape and other forms of sexual violence," The Gambia said in its submission to the court.

The move comes ahead of a wider case that could take years. Suu Kyi's office has said she will "defend the national interests of Myanmar" as she becomes one of the first national leaders to lead their country's defense at the court.

She is due to speak on Wednesday and is expected to argue that the court has no jurisdiction and that Myanmar was targeting Rohingya militants. While it risks drawing further criticism abroad, Suu Kyi's decision to go to court has won plaudits in Myanmar, where the Rohingya are widely viewed as illegal immigrants.

Thousands of supporters have rallied for her at home and pro-Suu Kyi billboards have appeared around the country. Fans have even booked tours to The Hague. Potentially working in her favor is the fact that genocide is hard to prove in law, with ICJ judges having only once before ruled that genocide was committed, in the 1995 Srebrenica massacre in Bosnia.

Myanmar, however, faces a number of legal challenges over the fate of the Rohingya, including a probe by the International Criminal Court -- a separate war crimes tribunal in The Hague -- and a lawsuit in Argentina. Suu Kyi's appearance at the ICJ will be a far cry from her previous visits to Europe.

The daughter of Myanmar independence hero Aung San, Suu Kyi was the face of the opposition to the brutal junta after protests in 1988, earning her the nickname "The Lady", the Nobel in 1991, and plaudits abroad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

BeMC inks pact for recycling of e-waste

The Berhampur Municipal Corporation BeMC has signed a Memorandum of Understanding MoU with an Andhra Pradesh-based company for collecting and processing of electronic waste, generated in the south Odisha city, an official said on Tuesday. ...

JK and Ladakh employees to get allowances of 7th Pay Commission

An amount of Rs 4,800 crore has been approved for 4.5 lakh employees of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir for certain allowances under the 7th Pay Commission, Lok Sabha was informed today. In a written reply, Minister of State for Home G Kishan R...

Tripura: Anti-CAB protests erupt in Agartala

Scores of people including women in Agartala city on Tuesday launched a large scale protest against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill, which was passed in Lok Sabha yesterday. Demonstrators raised slogans against the central govern...

Won't support Bill till we get clarity on Sena queries: Uddhav

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said the Shiv Sena wont back the Citizenship Amendment Bill in the Rajya Sabha till there is clarity on the partys queries posed in the Lok Sabha. The Lok Sabha passed the Bill, which s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019