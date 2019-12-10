Left Menu
Development News Edition

After Russian loan, Kyrgyz businessman casts Putin in stone

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 19:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 18:50 IST
After Russian loan, Kyrgyz businessman casts Putin in stone
Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic shakes hands with Russian president Vladimir Putin during press conference in Belgrade, Serbia on Jan. 17, 2019. (Xinhua/Predrag Milosavljevic) Image Credit:

A ski resort in Kyrgyzstan has unveiled a 2.5 meter (8 foot)- high statue of Russian President Vladimir Putin, after the resort's founder received a $1.2 million loan from a Russian-sponsored development fund. Erected last month, the monument sees Russia's leader wearing a suit as he looks out over a barren landscape of rocky valleys and snow-capped peaks, 30 km (18.6 miles) south of the capital, Bishkek.

Resort director Akbar Roziev said he had turned to Kyrgyz banks looking for a credit line but did not find the terms on offer to his liking, whereas the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund, opened in 2014, extended him a loan at 4%. "I didn't know how to express my gratitude," Roziev said, adding that he saw Putin as a role model. "Thanks to his loan, we now have a (much better) center."

"What else can I say? Putin is the man, with a capital M," Roziev said. The fund supporting Roziev's project describes itself as the leading mechanism for integrating Kyrgyzstan into the Eurasian Union, a foreign policy initiative promoted by Putin since 2011 which aims to remove barriers to trade, capital and labor movement between Russia and its ex-Soviet neighbors.

The statue joins other monuments of leaders erected by the ski resort, including one of early Soviet leader Vladimir Lenin. Tourists regularly pose for photos and take selfies with the resort's newest addition, Roziev said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Trump assails FBI Director Wray after report finds no political bias

President Donald Trump berated FBI Director Christopher Wray on Tuesday after a U.S. government investigation found no evidence of political bias when the FBI began investigating contacts between Trumps presidential campaign and Russia in 2...

UPDATE 1-Lebanon not expecting new aid pledges at Paris meeting - official

Lebanon does not expect new aid pledges at a conference which France is hosting on Wednesday to press for the quick formation of a new government that can tackle an acute financial crisis.French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian urged Leb...

The Autograph: Die-hard MSD fan Pranav wants "183 autographs" from his idol

Theres a certain amount of intrigue associated with 183 in Indian cricket and die-hard fans have their own reasons for remembering the number. For most, it is the score India defended against the mighty West Indies at the 1983 World Cup, fo...

11 more centres set up to facilitate registration of aspirants for NEET

Eleven more centres have been set up to facilitate trouble-free registration of aspirants for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test NEET, an official spokesman said on Tuesday. The facilitation centres have been set up at Gandhi Memori...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019