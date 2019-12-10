Taliban abducts 6 tribal elders in northern Afghanistan

At least six tribal elders were abducted by the Taliban in northern Afghanistan on Tuesday, Jowzjan province's governor confirmed. The six elders were abducted on the Jowzjan-Balkh highway on Tuesday afternoon (local time), provincial governor's spokesperson Mohammad Maruf Azar said, as cited by Tolo News.

Further details are awaited. The incident has come at a time when the Taliban and the American negotiators have resumed talks aimed at ending the war in Afghanistan. (ANI)

