Left Menu
Development News Edition

For Paris train driver, strike action is a family affair

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 22:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 22:00 IST
For Paris train driver, strike action is a family affair
Representative Image

Most days, Yannick Stec drives a Paris metro train through tunnels beneath the Arc de Triomphe, but on Tuesday he was on strike and marching above ground to protect France's public services from a government he said is bent on undermining them.

Stec, a 37-year-old whose father, great-uncle, wife, and sister-in-law have all been Paris public transport employees, joined thousands of strikers protesting against President Emmanuel Macron's planned pension reforms. A day earlier, in the apartment in a public housing project he shares with his wife and three young children, he said the public service his family served for generations was being wrecked by a relentless drive to cut costs.

"When will it stop? Because it's never enough," he said, sitting on a sofa next to a bouncy chair usually occupied by his four-week-old baby son. "There is this liberal tendency to provide gifts to the richest, while the middle classes and working classes have nothing."

Stec joined RATP, the state enterprise that runs Paris buses, metros, and suburban train lines, in 2000 at the age of 18 and trained to be a maintenance mechanic. Six years into his career, he had an accident at work and lost part of his right foot. After recovering, he retrained as a train driver.

Last month, according to his pay-slip, he earned 2,249 euros, an amount which was boosted by working weekends and nights. The company pension scheme - one of the dozens that Macron wants to merge into a single, uniform system - allows him to retire with a full pension aged 55, seven years before the standard retirement age.

Macron says French people overall will be no worse off, and the reform will make pensions fairer. But Stec does not believe that. "They'll make us work more to earn less," he said. He described how his job had changed since his father's time. He said that, as the company tried to cut losses and hit performance targets, jobs were reduced.

Yet passenger numbers were up, drivers were under pressure to keep the trains moving fast and they also had to deal with problems like suspect packages. "You have to watch the doors, the clock, keep driving well, speak nicely even when you're annoyed," he said. "That takes a lot of effort."

On Tuesday, dressed in a red jacket with the name of his CGT trade union on it, and carrying a red flag, he joined up with dozens of RATP colleagues near the Invalides museum complex, in central Paris. With him in the column of protesters that set off through Paris was his sister-in-law Sonia Latouz, who has worked at RATP since she was 19.

"In the family, we're all very much involved in this fight," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-White House will wait for Senate trial to address impeachment charges

President Donald Trump will address the two impeachment charges brought by Democrats on Tuesday during the U.S. Senate trial phase of the proceedings - continuing to opt not to argue the merits of the charges ahead of an expected vote in th...

T'gana CM invited for wedding reception of Azhar's son

Telangana Chief Minister KChandrasekhar Rao has been invited to the wedding reception ofMohammad Azharuddins son Mohammad Asaduddin and Sania Mirzassister Anam MirzaFormer India captain and Hyderabad Cricket Associationpresident Azharuddina...

Redmi K30 with six cameras, 120Hz display launched; prices start at Rs 16,000

Xiaomis independent sub-brand Redmi launched today the highly-anticipated Redmi K30 5G smartphone along with its 4G variant in the Chinese mainland. The 5G-enabled device comes with a 120Hz display, quad rear cameras, Snapdragon 765G chipse...

Undernutrition widespread among ethnic minority children in Vietnam

Undernutrition is particularly widespread among ethnic minority children in Vietnam, with stunting rates among the highest in the world, according to a new report launched today by the World Bank and Vietnams National Institute of Nutrition...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019