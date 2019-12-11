Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sport-Fitness app Strava registers a million new users every month

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 05:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 05:31 IST
Sport-Fitness app Strava registers a million new users every month
Image Credit: Flickr

A million people a month are signing up for fitness-tracking app Strava, which now tracks activity trends of 48 million people in 195 countries, the company said in its 'Year in Sport' report published on Wednesday. In the United Kingdom alone, 7.5 percent of adults are on Strava and data showed they cumulatively ran 308.5 million km and cycled 937.2 million km.

Data also revealed that 5.8 percent of runners in the UK completed either a marathon or an ultramarathon -- a race that is longer than the traditional 26.2 miles (42.3km) marathon distance. "The growth of distance running on Strava is mindblowing, and something I don't believe has been captured effectively in the past," Strava's UK country manager Gareth Mills said in a statement.

"As we are living increasingly sedentary lifestyles, particularly in developed countries, perhaps the call of the marathon or ultramarathon distance becomes a way of combating this trend for many of our community." The continual growth of parkrun is also represented, with a third of all of the thousands of organized 5km Saturday morning runs uploaded to the app, which Strava said accounted for the UK's average running distance of 5.8 km is lower than the global average of 6.6km.

The rise of Nike's Vaporfly running shoes is also represented with two versions of the carbon-insoled shoe featuring at the top of the fastest average run table. Data also revealed that women in the UK were 12 percent less likely to cycle when commuting than men, compared to a global average of 6.7%.

"The data also spotlights areas for improvement," Mills added. "It is disappointing to see that British women are much less likely to commute by bike than men compared to the global average, and we should refocus on the root causes." Safety has also been a concern in the UK for female runners and the study said that nearly half of all the runs recorded by women in the evenings were when they were accompanied by someone else.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Tremors at NZ volcano island hinder recovery of bodies

Increasing tremors on a volcanic island in New Zealand have hampered efforts by authorities to recover the bodies of eight people thought to be left on the island, two days after it erupted, engulfing dozens of tourists in steam and hot ash...

Trump to sign order targeting anti-Semitism on college campuses -official

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order on Wednesday threatening to cut federal assistance to colleges that fail to combat anti-Semitism, a senior administration official said on Tuesday. The order would extend protecti...

FOREX-Pound slips on UK poll projections, dollar eyes Fed

The British pound slipped early on Wednesday after a poll showed a narrowing lead for Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Conservative Party in an election later in the week, while U.S. dollar movement looked to the Federal Reserves policy meetin...

EXCLUSIVE-Thai electronics firm compensates exploited workers in rare award

Burmese migrants who were illegally charged excessive recruitment fees to secure jobs at an electronics manufacturer in Thailand are being compensated in a rare award expected to spotlight a practice known to trap workers in modern slavery....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019