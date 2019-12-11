PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 11

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Maurice Saatchi quits M&C as accounts scandal takes fresh twist https://on.ft.com/36l0GXk - HSBC to pay $192 million penalty in US tax evasion case https://on.ft.com/36laoJe

- Business victims of HBOS fraud in line for bigger payout https://on.ft.com/35cfU0D - Facebook under fire as political ads vanish from archive https://on.ft.com/2t7L1wj

Overview - The founder of M&C Saatchi and three independent directors quit the advertising company on Tuesday in a dispute over reforms.

- The private banking unit of HSBC Holdings will pay $192.4 million to resolve a U.S. probe of its role in helping account holders conceal assets abroad and evade taxes. - A compensation scheme set up by Lloyds Banking Group for victims of the HBOS fraud was ruled as not "fair and reasonable" and needed to be reassessed by an independent review.

- Thousands of UK political ads went missing from Facebook's public archive on Tuesday, less than two days before Britain's general election.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)