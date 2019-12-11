Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Zealand says more eruptions on volcanic island likely

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Wellington
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 10:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 10:02 IST
New Zealand says more eruptions on volcanic island likely
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

New Zealand authorities said monitoring equipment on the volcanic island that erupted two days ago has picked up increasing tremors on Wednesday, delaying any attempt to access the island to retrieve bodies.

"Seismic signals on the island are escalating at the moment," Graham Leonard, a volcanic geologist at GNS Science, told reporters in Wellington.

"Yesterday there was a high risk of an eruption," Leonard said. "Today there is an even higher risk of an eruption. And the parameters are worsening at the moment."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Tavares tallies three points as Leafs down Canucks

John Tavares broke out of a scoring slump with two goals and an assist as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the host Vancouver Canucks 4-1 Tuesday night. Auston Matthews and Zach Hyman also scored for the Maple Leafs, and goaltender Frederik...

Judge halts some military spending on border wall

El Paso US, Dec 11 AP A federal judge on Tuesday blocked the Trump administration from spending some Defense Department money to build a border wall with Mexico, the latest twist in a long-running legal battle over one of the presidents sig...

Somali security forces kill 5 al Shaabab fighters to end hotel siege

Somali security forces shot dead five Al Shabaab gunmen, who had killed three civilians and two soldiers during an attack on a hotel near the presidential residence in Mogadishu on Tuesday night, police said early on Wednesday.Al Shabaab, a...

LS numbers different, situation in RS different; govt has to reply to our queries: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Citizenship Bill.

LS numbers different, situation in RS different govt has to reply to our queries Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Citizenship Bill....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019