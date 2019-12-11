Five killed in hotel attack in Somali capital: police

Mogadishu, Dec 11 (AFP) Five people were killed in a jihadist attack on a hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, police said Wednesday, adding that the victims were three civilians and two members of the security forces. "Our brave security forces ended the terror attack on SYL hotel rescuing more than 80 people including government officials and civilians who stayed at the hotel when the attack occurred," the police said in a statement.

"The number of the dead we have confirmed is five, among them two members of the security forces and three civilians," it said, adding that five jihadist fighters also died in the assault claimed by the Al-Shabaab militant group. (AFP) NSA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)