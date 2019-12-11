Left Menu
Development News Edition

US Congress consents to designate India's NAVIC as allied system

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 10:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 10:37 IST
US Congress consents to designate India's NAVIC as allied system

The US Congress has consented to designate India's NAVIC as its “allied” navigational satellite system along with the Galileo of the European Union and QZSS of Japan. Approved as part of the conference report of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) 2020, it designates Russia's GLONASS and Chinese Beidou as a “non-allied system”. It means that the US satellite navigation system will not co-operate or exchange data with these two satellite navigation systems.

Indigenously developed, NAVIC is an autonomous regional satellite navigation system that provides accurate real-time positioning and timing services. As per the NDAA 2020, approved by a bicameral conference report, the NAVIC system of India would be treated as “allied system” at par with the Galileo system of the European Union and QZSS of Japan upon designation by the US Defense Secretary in consultation with the Director of National Intelligence.

The conference report now needs formal approval by the House and the Senate before it can be sent to the White House for the President to sign into law. The designation of India's NAVIC as an “allied system” is part of the American effort to develop a prototype program for multi-global navigation satellite system receiver development.

As per NDAA 2020, the Air Force Secretary shall carry out a program to prototype an M-code based, multi-global navigation satellite system receiver. The receiver, it says, would be capable of receiving covered signals to increase the resilience and capability of military position, navigation, and timing equipment against threats to the Global Positioning System.

Such a system would deter the likelihood of attack on the worldwide Global Positioning System by reducing the benefits of such an attack.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Was a mistake, hoping for light punishment: shooter Ravi Kumar on doping violation

World Cup medal-winning rifle shooter Ravi Kumar, who has failed a dope test, says his is a case of inadvertent intake, an explanation he hopes would fetch him a lighter-than-expected punishment from the National Anti-Doping Agency NADA. Th...

UPDATE 4-Tremors worsen on NZ volcano island, prevent recovery of bodies

Increasing tremors on a volcanic island in New Zealand on Wednesday prevented the recovery of the bodies of eight people thought to be left on the island, two days after an eruption engulfed dozens of tourists in steam and hot ash. Six peop...

Report: Yankees land Cole for nine years, $324M

The Yankees just landed the biggest catch on the free agent market, right-hander Gerrit Cole is headed to New York on a nine-year, 324 million deal, multiple media outlets reported late Tuesday night. The contract surpasses the seven-year, ...

Nearly 10,000 Indians detained in US in 2018 in removal operations: Report

Nearly 10,000 Indians were detained in the US in 2018 by law enforcement agencies as part of their operations to identify and remove aliens who present a danger to national security or are a risk to public safety, according to a government ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019