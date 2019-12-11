Left Menu
Development News Edition

Five killed in jihadist attack on Somali hotel

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mogadishu
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 11:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 11:40 IST
Five killed in jihadist attack on Somali hotel

Mogadishu, Dec 11 (AFP) Five people including three civilians were killed when jihadist militants stormed a hotel in Somalia's capital, police said Wednesday, adding that all five attackers had also died after several hours of siege. The attack on Tuesday evening, claimed by the Islamist group al-Shabaab, took place at a hotel in Mogadishu popular with politicians, army officers and diplomats.

"Our brave security forces ended the terror attack on SYL hotel rescuing more than 80 people" including government officials and hotel guests, police said in a statement. "The number of the dead we have confirmed is five, among them two members of the security forces and three civilians. Nine other civilians and two soldiers were also wounded slightly".

Several witnesses told AFP that the assailants were dressed in police uniform, which allowed them to approach the hotel without arousing suspicion. They then opened fire and threw grenades, triggering an armed response from security forces guarding checkpoints leading to the nearby presidential palace.

After several hours of siege, police killed the two last attackers holed up inside the hotel, which has suffered three previous deadly attacks, all claimed by al-Shabaab. Al-Shabaab posted a statement online saying it had carried out an operation "which happened as planned", but gave no further details.

The police statement said the attack was carried out "by five people who have been sent by the terrorists to threaten the Somali public and all of them were killed". Al-Shabaab -- allied to Al-Qaeda -- was forced out of the Somali capital in 2011 but still controls parts of the countryside and continues to launch attacks in Mogadishu.

The group often strikes the most prominent hotels and restaurants, and has also staged attacks in neighbouring Kenya. The SYL hotel is close to the main entrance of the Villa Somalia government complex, a high-security area that includes the presidential palace, the prime minister's office and ministry buildings.

Unusually for an al-Shabaab attack, the jihadists did not use a car bomb to try and blast through the hotel's exterior wall, said police officer Suleyman Adan. "It appears that the attackers have changed their tactics. It was easy for them to disguise themselves and enter the building," he added, Adan said that a large number of hotel guests had been quickly evacuated by police through the hotel's service doors and emergency exits.

Witnesses described scenes of panic and confusion as the attack began. "I was close to the hotel when the gunfire broke out and we managed to turn our vehicle swiftly," said Abdukadir Ahmed.

"The security forces around the palace checkpoints were firing heavy machine-guns but we don't exactly know who was fighting who." Another witness, Ali Moalim Nur, told AFP that one of his friends who escaped the hotel had suffered a fracture after jumping off a wall. In January 2015, five people were killed when a suicide car bomber rammed the gates of the same hotel on the eve of a visit by Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

In February 2016, twin blasts set off close to the SYL hotel and the neighbouring Peace Garden killed 14 people. Then in August of the same year, a suicide car bomb attack on the hotel killed 15 people. (AFP)

NSA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

New Zealand faces major test in Australian conditions

The validity and durability of New Zealands ranking and run of success in Test cricket will be tested in the sports most hostile environment when it meets Australia on Thursday to open a three-match series. New Zealand has risen to No. 2 in...

Australia says to transfer up to 10 injured people from New Zealand within next 24 hours

Australia said on Wednesday it expects to transfer up to 10 injured people from New Zealand within the next 24 hours if they are stable enough to travel. New Zealand is treating 30 people for burns at several hospitals around the country af...

Golf-Johnson says fit for whatever Tiger wants at Presidents Cup

Dustin Johnson has not played a tournament since the Tour Championship in August while recovering from major knee surgery but has no fear of being thrown in the deep end at the Presidents Cup this week.Johnson will team up with Gary Woodlan...

Lillard pours in 31 as Blazers blast Knicks

Damian Lillard scored 31 points and matched his season best with eight 3-pointers to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to an easy 115-87 victory over the visiting New York Knicks on Tuesday night. Hassan Whiteside recorded 17 points, 15 rebou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019