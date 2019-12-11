Turkey will retaliate against any U.S. sanctions -foreign minister
Turkey will retaliate if the United States takes negative steps against it, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday when asked about the prospect of Washington imposing sanctions over Ankara's purchase of Russian S-400 defense systems.
In an interview with Turkish broadcaster A Haber, Cavusoglu also said Turkey was open to alternatives to buying U.S. F-35 jets, including from Russia, after Ankara was suspended from the program over the S-400 purchase.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- United States
- Mevlut Cavusoglu
- Turkey
- Ankara
- Washington
- Russia
ALSO READ
Turkey's Erdogan says interest rates, inflation to fall to single digits -NTV
UPDATE 2-Russia hopes to agree new S-400 missile deal with Turkey next year
Turkey orders 168 detained over suspected links to wanted cleric
Erdogan says Qatar backs Turkey's plans to settle Syrian refugees -NTV
Erdogan says Turkey aims to have its own fighter jet in 5-6 years