Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey court keeps US consul staffer in jail

  • PTI
  • |
  • Istanbul
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 15:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 15:29 IST
Turkey court keeps US consul staffer in jail
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A Turkish court rejected a request Wednesday to release a US consular staffer jailed since 2017 on espionage charges as he told the judge no credible evidence had been submitted against him. The case of Metin Topuz, a Turkish citizen and liaison for the US Drug Enforcement Administration, has added to growing tensions between Ankara and Washington.

Topuz has been in jail since his arrest in October 2017, accused of ties to US-based Muslim preacher Fethullah Gulen, who Ankara says ordered an attempted coup the year before. His next court appearance was set for March 10.

"The charges are based on unrealistic allegations and contradictory testimonies of so-called witnesses," Topuz told the Istanbul court. "Not one single piece of evidence has been presented to the court that would convince a rational person that I tried to destroy the Turkish republic," he added, referring to claims made by the prosecution.

The trial has been delayed as prosecutors try to locate a witness who Topuz's lawyers say has fled to Italy and has no bearing on the case. Since the failed 2016 coup, tens of thousands of people have been arrested over suspected ties to Gulen and more than 100,000 people have been sacked or suspended from public sector jobs. Gulen rejects the coup accusations.

Washington's refusal to extradite Gulen, combined with differences over the Syrian conflict and Turkey's decision to buy a Russian missile defense system, has put unprecedented strain on relations between the NATO allies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Eskom works to restore power after S.Africa floods as mines reopen

South African state power utility Eskom scaled back power cuts on Wednesday, providing relief to mining companies that were able to restart operations hit earlier this week by the worst blackouts in a decade.A week of heavy rains across par...

THE REUTERS GRAPHIC-How a mega fire spread toward Sydney

Ferry services were halted, fire alarms triggered and Sydneys famous Harbour Bridge and Opera House disappeared from view in a thick, smoky haze this week.These were the effects of winds that merged a number of bushfires into a single gigan...

Television watching strongly linked to higher risk of childhood obesity: Study

Researchers analysed five different lifestyle habits for their contribution to a higher risk of obesity in children, and found that television watching had the strongest association. The scientists, including those from Barcelona Institute ...

Maha: BJP corporator gets 5-yr RI in bribery case

A BJP corporator was on Wednesday sentenced to five years rigorous imprisonment by a court here in Maharashtra for taking bribe in 2014. District Judge special Anti-Corruption Bureau cases P P Jadhav pronounced Varsha Bhanushali, the corpo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019