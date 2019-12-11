Left Menu
Development News Edition

Budapest bikers hand out sandwiches and hope for Christmas

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Budapest
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 20:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 19:30 IST
Budapest bikers hand out sandwiches and hope for Christmas
Representative image

On a chilly evening before Christmas, more than a dozen cyclists emerge from the basement of an old apartment building in Budapest with backpacks full of sandwiches to feed the homeless. They are the Budapest Bike Maffia, a voluntary organization that brings together people who love cycling and want to help those in need.

"It is not only good to give, but it's our obligation. It simply gives a positive experience when we can help someone," said Zoltan Havasi, 43, who gave up his job as a graphic designer when he founded the Bike Maffia 8 years ago. They have around 150 volunteers in Budapest and dozens more in other Hungarian cities.

"The Budapest Bike Maffia team are great ... and people are so open to those who want to join that this has created a true community," Havasi said. On Tuesday, riding through Budapest streets decorated with Christmas lights, they distributed 4,000 meals to those in need.

Hungary's nationalist government made rough sleeping a crime last year and gave police the power to order homeless people to move into shelters. There are around 4,500 homeless people living in shelters in Budapest and about 1,200 more on the streets, said Peter Gyori, chairman of the Menhely (Shelter) foundation, adding that the bikers' work was a "great initiative".

The Budapest Bike Maffia runs several projects, including the "vitamin commando", when they distribute blankets, foam mattresses, winter coats, and sandwiches twice a week. Noemi Poos joined the Bike Maffia four years ago to overcome her fear of riding in the city. Since then she has become an avid biker and a helper at the charity.

"There is this rock 'n' roll feeling. It sounds really cool that we get together and go around town by bike. We help people and we also have a great time," she said. In a shelter, two young guys are given sandwiches and blankets, which they say come in handy in the cold.

"And you don't even want anything in return," one of them says with a smile.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Illegal mining: Himachal HC directs Mandi admn to inspect 3 khuds

Expressing concern on the issue of illegal mining, the Himachal Pradesh High Court on Wednesday directed the Mandi administration to inspect the Lohara, Kansa and Suketi khuds from their origin till their merger into river Beas in Mandi tow...

Indian banks argue for UK court to declare Mallya bankrupt

A consortium of Indian public sector banks led by State Bank of India SBI sought a bankruptcy order against embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya during a High Court hearing in London on Wednesday as part of efforts to recoup around 1.145 bi...

Amoeba-attacking `giant viruses' found in Mumbai's lakes

A study by researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay has found presence of giant viruses belonging to five families in samples collected from water bodies in Mumbai. Findings of the study, published in the journal Scientific...

UPDATE 1-EU trumpets Green Deal as its "man on the moon moment"

The European Unions new executive launched a Green Deal policy package to tackle climate change on Wednesday, trumpeting it as the blocs man on the moon moment - but fossil fuel-reliant eastern European states looked set to stall the initia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019