Left Menu
Development News Edition

Algeria budget cuts spending, encourages foreign investors

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Algiers
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 22:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 22:26 IST
Algeria budget cuts spending, encourages foreign investors
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Algeria's interim president Abdelkader Bensalah on Wednesday signed a 2020 budget that includes public spending cuts but allows foreign investors to have majority stakes in projects involving the non-energy sector, the presidency said. The budget also includes a government plan to seek foreign loans next year in a bid to cope with financial pressure after a fall in vital energy revenues.

The government is also under pressure from protesters demanding the cancellation of Thursday's presidential election designed to choose a successor to Abdelaziz Bouteflika who was forced out by mass demonstrators in April. In an apparent bid to ease social pressure, the budget for 2020 kept politically sensitive subsidies unchanged at 8.4% of gross domestic product.

Subsidies in the North African OPEC member cover almost everything from fuel to basic foodstuffs and medicine. Overall spending will fall by 9.2% and the government plans further taxes to cope with a projected 7.2% deficit.

The economy is expected to grow by 1.8% next year, down from 2.6% forecast for 2019, but the protests have created uncertainties for both Algerian and foreign investors amid government attempts to diversify the economy away from oil and gas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pictures of the Year: A Picture and its Story

From the protests convulsing Hong Kong to that exchange between U.S. First Lady Melania Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Reuters photographers covered the biggest news stories of 2019, and captured some of its most viral mo...

Raiders RB Jacobs could return this week

Oakland Raiders rookie running back Josh Jacobs is expected to return this week after sitting out the teams Week 14 loss to the Tennessee Titans. NFL Network reported Wednesday that Jacobs was encouraged by test results and is feeling bette...

Pictures of the Year: A Picture and its Story

From the protests convulsing Hong Kong to that exchange between U.S. First Lady Melania Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Reuters photographers covered the biggest news stories of 2019, and captured some of its most viral mo...

Chile extends search zone for missing plane

Punta Arenas, Dec 11 AFP The Chilean government on Wednesday widened the search for an Air Force plane with 38 people aboard that went missing off the southern tip of South America. At least 15 planes and five ships have been deployed in th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019