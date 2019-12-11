Left Menu
Development News Edition

Greta slams 'misleading' climate pledges at chaotic UN summit

  • PTI
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 23:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 22:59 IST
Greta slams 'misleading' climate pledges at chaotic UN summit
Image Credit: Twitter(@UNFCCC)

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg on Wednesday accused wealthier nations of inventing ways to avoid slashing their greenhouse gas emissions, branding their climate action "misleading" at a summit in Madrid disrupted by clashes between youth activists and security. The UN climate forum tasked with saving the world from runaway global warming has become an "opportunity for countries to negotiate loopholes and to avoid raising their ambition" to act on climate, the 16-year-old told delegates and observers to vigorous applause.

"Countries are finding clever ways around having to take real action." Nations are gathered in Spain's capital to finalize the rulebook of the 2015 landmark Paris climate accord, which aims to limit global temperature rises to "well below" two degrees Celsius and to a safer cap of 1.5C if possible. But the consensus-based talks are bogged down in politically charged wrangling over the architecture of carbon markets, timetables for the review of carbon-cutting pledges and a new fund to help poor countries already reeling from climate impacts.

Laurence Tubiana, an architect of the Paris deal and current head of the European Climate Foundation, told AFP there was the slim prospect of major progress in Madrid. She said the key issue of how ambitious countries' climate plans can be would only be settled at next year's COP26 summit in Glasgow.

"This decision needs political negotiations at the highest level," she said. Several sticking points remain even as the two-week marathon negotiations enter the final days.

Nations are at odds over how the fight against climate change should be funded and how carbon trading schemes should be regulated. In addition, there has been preciously little progress over the issue of "loss and damage" funding -- how countries already dealing with the worst impacts of climate-related extreme weather and drought should be compensated.

The UN's top climate body the IPCC says that the safest way to hit the 1.5C target is a rapid and sweeping drawdown in the coal, oil and gas driving greenhouse gas emissions. "The red thread in science over the past 20 years, is that we have underestimated the pace of change and the risks we are facing," Johan Rockstrom, director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, told the plenary.

The temperature tipping point for catastrophic and irreversible changes in Earth's climate system -- once thought to be 5C or 6C -- is now understood to be between 2C and 3C, he said. Thunberg, who was awarded Time magazine's person of 2019 on Wednesday for her environmental campaigning, told negotiators that their promises were a world apart from what was needed.

"Recently a handful of rich countries pledged to reduce their emission of greenhouse gases by so and so many percents by this or that date, or to become climate neutral or net zero in so and so many years," she said. "This may sound impressive at first glance, but even though the intentions may be good this is not leadership. This is not leading, this is misleading."

Proceedings Wednesday descended into chaos as more than 200 youth and indigenous rights activists were ejected from the conference center. Protestors chanted "climate justice now!" and "Shame! Shame! Shame!" for several minutes before security intervened forcefully, meters away from negotiators.

The UN says emissions must drop 7.6 percent globally every year to 2030 to stay on track for a 1.5C world. At little over 1C of warming since the industrial period started, Earth in 2019 was shaken by a string of deadly wildfires, superstorms and floods made more intense by the changing climate.

Despite dozens of meetings and thousands of specialists working to implement the Paris accord, global emissions have increased by four percent in the years since the deal was signed. "It's disgraceful and politicians are simply not doing their job of protecting the planet," said Mohamed Adow, director of the Power Shift Africa watchdog.

"Countries are dragging their feet and they are putting us all in danger."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq higher ahead of Fed meet; Dow hit by Boeing, Home Depot

The SP 500 and the Nasdaq indexes held on to gains on Wednesday as traders awaited the Federal Reserves December policy statement for clues on the domestic economys strength, while the Dow Jones index was pressured by losses in Boeing and H...

Myanmar's Suu Kyi rejects genocide claims at top UN court

The Hague, Dec 11 AFP Nobel peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi rejected allegations of genocide against Myanmar in the UNs top court Wednesday, despite admitting the army may have used excessive force against Rohingya Muslims. Suu Kyi denied m...

Man held for molesting teenage daughter

A man was arrested here on Wednesday for allegedly molesting his 13-year-old daughter, police said. Cidco police arrested the accused from his residence in Sainagar locality in the city following a complaint lodged by his wife, police said...

4 held for killing woman in Ghaziabad

Four people have been arrested after a 45-year-old woman was shot at in Loni area here last week, police said on Wednesday. The woman, identified as Indira Verma, was shot at a point blank range in the head in Balram nagar colony on Thursda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019