Brazil president Bolsonaro says has a possible skin cancer
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Wednesday that he has a possible skin cancer, after a medical visit where he had a mole removed from his ear.
The president said he was in good health but had been advised to cancel a trip to Salvador, in the state of Bahia, due to suffering from exhaustion.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jair Bolsonaro
- Brazilian