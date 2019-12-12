Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump signs controversial executive order to punish anti-semitic hatred

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order to include discrimination against Jews as a violation of the law.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 12-12-2019 07:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-12-2019 07:44 IST
Trump signs controversial executive order to punish anti-semitic hatred
US President Donald Trump (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order to include discrimination against Jews as a violation of the law. At the annual White House Hanukkah Party, the President put in to place an order that will require the US Department of Education to effectively interpret Judaism as a race or nationality, not just a religion. The order will force the US government to withhold funding from colleges and universities if they fail to confront discrimination against Jewish students, CNN reported.

A senior administration official was quoted as saying that the order "does not 'define' Judaism at all. Instead, it represents a legal judgment that discrimination against Jewish people is sometimes covered by Title VI." The order interprets Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 -- which "prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, colour, and national origin in programs and activities receiving Federal financial assistance" -- as protecting from anti-Semitism.

The Department of Education can withhold federal funding from any college or educational program that violates Title VI, according to the Civil Rights Act. According to The New York Times, Jared Kushner, the President's son-in-law and a senior White House adviser, had pushed for the executive order.

Trump, while announcing the order, said that "the vile, hate-filled poison of anti-Semitism must be condemned and confronted everywhere and anywhere it appears." The order generated widespread applause from Jews and Jewish groups, with some calling it a necessary measure against what they see as a rising tide of anti-Semitism on campuses and others calling it a chill on free speech while citing severe condemnation from Palestinian groups and free speech advocates.

The order was based on stalled legislation in Congress that had support from both sides of the aisle, but that never advanced. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares plunge 15 pc on capital infusion concerns

Google Chrome 79 introduces real-time phishing protections, password breach warnings

Tri-service exercise INDRA- 2019 between India and Russia conducts

COP25: Science unequivocal on urgency to act, UN General Assembly President says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Greenpeace chief locked out of UN climate meet amid protests

Madrid, Dec 12 AFP Hours after sharing a podium at 196-nations climate talks with Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, the head of Greenpeace International found herself locked out of the building Wednesday along with hundreds of other observer...

Leonard leads Clippers to win in return to Toronto

Kawhi Leonard scored 23 points and added six assists and five rebounds on his return to Toronto, and the visiting Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Raptors 112-92 Wednesday night. Lou Williams scored 18 points and had eight assists off the ...

Reports: Slumping Sharks fire DeBoer

The San Jose Sharks, mired in a five-game losing streak, fired coach Pete DeBoer, multiple media outlets reported Wednesday night. Assistant coach Bob Boughner reportedly will take over as the interim head coach.Numerous reports indicated t...

Pacers rally in 4th to down Celtics

Domantas Sabonis recorded a double-double with 15 points and 14 rebounds, and the Indiana bench came up big in the fourth quarter to power the Pacers to a 122-117 win over the visiting Boston Celtics on Wednesday. Indiana handed Boston just...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019