NZ police preparing to retrieve bodies from White Island on Friday

Police in New Zealand said they are making plans to retrieve the bodies on Friday of eight people killed in a volcanic eruption.

"I can now confirm that we are finalising a plan to recover the bodies from Whakaari / White Island tomorrow morning," Deputy Commissioner John Tims said in a statement on Thursday, adding families will be briefed on the operation.

