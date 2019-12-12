NZ police preparing to retrieve bodies from White Island on Friday
Police in New Zealand said they are making plans to retrieve the bodies on Friday of eight people killed in a volcanic eruption.
"I can now confirm that we are finalising a plan to recover the bodies from Whakaari / White Island tomorrow morning," Deputy Commissioner John Tims said in a statement on Thursday, adding families will be briefed on the operation.
