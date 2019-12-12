Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia to develop code of conduct for likes of Facebook and Google

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Canberra
  • |
  • Updated: 12-12-2019 08:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-12-2019 08:45 IST
Australia to develop code of conduct for likes of Facebook and Google
Image Credit: Pixabay

Australia said on Thursday its competition regulator will develop a voluntary code of conduct governing bargaining power concerns between digital platforms and media businesses.

In July, Australia said it would create the world's first dedicated office within an antitrust regulator to police Facebook Inc and Google. Extending the reach of the Australian Competition Consumer Commission (ACCC), the country's government said it will task the regulator will developing guidelines to ensure substantial market power is not used to lessen competition in media and advertising services markets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares plunge 15 pc on capital infusion concerns

Google Chrome 79 introduces real-time phishing protections, password breach warnings

Tri-service exercise INDRA- 2019 between India and Russia conducts

Man held for raping mother

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

London: FBM holds conference on deplorable human rights condition in Balochistan

The Free Balochistan Movement FBM held a conference on the deplorable human rights situation under which people are living in Iranian and Pakistani-occupied Balochistan. Human rights activists and political leaders from both sides of the bo...

Kerala gets world's first marine cemetery

Cemeteries are commonly built for humans, but in Kerala, they are made for fishes too. They are not just tombs made up of cement or mud, but iron frames that raise their heads to the sky and are filled with single-use plastic bottles. On th...

Reports: Angels sign Rendon for 7 years, $245M

The Los Angeles Angels added another potent bat to their lineup, agreeing to a seven-year, 245 million deal with free-agent third baseman Anthony Rendon, multiple media outlets reported Wednesday night. The years and salary total match thos...

CAB ASSAM UPDATES: People defy curfew in Guwahati, Flights canceled from Kolkata

HIGHLIGHTSAll Assam Students Union has called for a protest at 11 am in Guwahati.Army conducted a flag march in the city on Thursday morning.According to Kolkata Airport Official, All flights have been canceled from Kolkata West Bengal to t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019