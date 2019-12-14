Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian American Congressman named chairman of key Congressional sub-committee

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 06:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-12-2019 06:25 IST
Indian American Congressman named chairman of key Congressional sub-committee
Image Credit: Flickr

Congressman Ami Bera, the longest-serving Indian American lawmaker, was on Friday named the chairman of a key Congressional subcommittee that has jurisdiction over India. The four-term Democratic Congressman from California, Bera replaces Brad Sherman as the chairman of the Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific, and Nonproliferation.

"I am honoured to chair the sub-committee on Asia, the Pacific, and Nonproliferation. Asia is one of the most important and consequential regions of the world and the United States has deep and enduring ties to the continent," Bera said in a statement. As the Chair, he said he will work to ensure that the US is utilising all of its political, military, cultural and economic tools to support American interests, and maintain and enhance the US commitments in Asia and the Pacific.

"The sub-committee will explore how effectively those tools are being used, including how to strengthen our allies and partners within the region. Finally, we need to remember that when we engage with the nations of Asia and the Pacific, our values and interests move hand-in-hand; countries that respect human rights and create space for civil and non-governmental actors are those that prosper and guarantee long-term stability," Bera said. He said he looked forward to working with Ranking Member Ted Yoho and his colleagues on the sub-committee to ensure a sustained US strategy that would help foster a more stable, free and open Asia.

Bera also serves as the Co-Chair of the Congressional Caucus on Korea and previously chaired the Congressional Caucus on India and Indian Americans.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

Peter Dinklage says there were 'signposts' hinting at Daenerys' fate in 'Game of Thrones'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Mega fire safety training programme at Ambedkar Stadium

The Delhi Fire Service in collaboration with the South Delhi Municipal Corporation conducted a training program on fire safety at Ambedkar Stadium on Sunday, officials said.More than 15,000 people, including school teachers and parents, wer...

I'm not feeling gutted: Kristen Stewart on 'Charlie's Angels' low box office score

Kristen Stewart is not feeling gutted over middling performance of her latest Charlies Angels as she is really proud of the film. The actor featured as one of the titular Angels in the reboot of the iconic action franchise made famous by Ca...

New Zealand eruption death toll rises to 18 as body search continues

Wellington, Dec 15 AFP The death toll from New Zealands White Island volcano eruption rose to 18 on Sunday, including two people whose bodies have not been recovered, police said. A land search early Sunday failed to find any sign of the mi...

Rajasthan: 5 army personnel injured in road accident

Five army personnel on Sunday were injured in a road accident after an army vehicle they were travelling on, collided with a car near Sonu village in Jaipur. All the injured have been admitted to the State Jawahar Hospital.Kotwali police re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019